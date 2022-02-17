State lawmakers propose heat wave alert system

In another sign of climate change concerns, two California legislators have introduced a bill that would create a statewide advance warning and ranking system of extreme heat waves to help residents prepare ahead of time.

Assembly Bill 2238 directs the California Environmental Protection Agency to work with the California Department of Insurance and the Governor's Office of Planning and Research to create and implement a statewide extreme heat ranking system. The ranking would include the projected health impact and meteorological data, such as maximum and minimum temperatures, and how long a heat wave is expected to persist, the California Department of Insurance said in a news release.

The bill was introduced on Wednesday, Feb. 16, by state Assembly members Luz Rivas, D-San Fernando Valley, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, in partnership with Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. State Sens. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, and Bob Hertzberg, D-Los Angeles, are principal co-authors of the legislation.

If enacted, the warning system could help reduce heat-related hospitalizations and deaths and protect vulnerable communities. People with medical issues who are homebound without shade, sufficient insulation, air conditioning, or stable power supplies are the most vulnerable, along with communities of color. The warning system would help mobilize resources in advance.

In 2020, emergency room visits increased by 10 times the normal number during record-breaking heat that rose as high as 121 degrees in Los Angeles County and hit a scorching 108 degrees in Palo Alto. The June 2021 heat wave broke records across the state with inland areas in the east bay as high as 109 degrees.