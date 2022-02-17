COVID-19 cases decline in Palo Alto schools as omicron surge subsides

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Palo Alto Unified School District continues to drop substantially as the omicron wave subsides, although infection rates are still above what was seen last semester.

Last week, 38 students and four staff members tested positive, according to the district's online data dashboard. That's down dramatically from a peak of 227 students and 41 staff members who tested positive during the second week of January.

The district updates its COVID-19 case data on Tuesdays for the prior week.

Since the high point in January, COVID-19 cases in local schools have been consistently declining each week. That's in line with what's been seen more broadly, with cases in Santa Clara County also plummeting.

"Our Covid reporting numbers have dramatically declined since January 1," Superintendent Don Austin wrote in a Feb. 9 public letter. "In general, Palo Alto has some of the lowest cumulative case rates in the county and state."