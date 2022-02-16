Man charged for allegedly taking $50K in jewelry from downtown store

Santa Clara County prosecutors have charged a man for 20 commercial burglaries, including a smash-and-grab at a downtown Palo Alto jewelry store where about $50,000 worth of gold and silver were stolen in November.

Charles Edward Hastings, 42, of San Jose, has been charged with committing multiple acts of felony vandalism in connection with the burglaries, which were committed in six different cities across the county, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Hastings and his accomplices allegedly used a saw to break into businesses and cart away entire cash-filled ATMs.

The Palo Alto burglary was at De Novo Fine Contemporary Jewelry, where a private security guard found the front glass door shattered at the University Avenue business just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 18, police said.

With help from video surveillance, the police investigation found that Hastings and another burglar allegedly broke into the business, smashed display cases and took more than $50,000 in jewelry, none of which has been recovered. A third person served as the getaway driver who was seen in a light blue minivan, according to police.

Police determined that Hastings was the main person behind the burglary. Officers have not identified the getaway driver or other burglar. The second burglar was between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and seen in dark pants, a dark sweatshirt and a mask.