Former Historic Resources Board chair faces city scrutiny over home remodel

Architect Martin Bernstein received notice of violation for work on High Street home

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Feb 16, 2022
In January 2022, Palo Alto issued a "stop work notice" to former Historic Resources Board member Martin Bernstein for work on his High Street home, which violated city code. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Martin Bernstein, a Palo Alto architect and former member of the Historic Resources Board, found himself in an unusual position last month when he received a notice from the city informing him that he was violating city code pertaining to work he was performing on his High Street home.

The notice, which was issued on Jan. 26 by lead code enforcement officer Brian Reynolds, informed Bernstein that the work he was performing inside the historic structure, which included installation of new sheetrock and repositioning of internal walls, required a permit that he had not obtained. The letter notified him that the city had received information about the construction and followed up with an inspection on Jan. 21, which led to a "stop work notice."

The notice informed him that he must submit an application for the work that is being performed by Feb. 25 and that a failure to do so will lead to fines, which begin at $500 per day and escalate to $1,000 per day.

"However, based on your cooperation we believe additional enforcement action will not occur," Reynolds wrote in the letter.

The home, which is located between Forest and Hamilton avenues, was constructed in 1897 and is considered a "Category 3" historic structure in the city's Historic Buildings Inventory. The status signifies that the home is a "good local example of an architectural style," according to the nonprofit Palo Alto Stanford Heritage.

When asked about the violation, Bernstein said he was preparing to make modification to the interior of his house last fall when two personal tragedies occurred. In October, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo a surgery from which he is now in recovery. In the same month, his father passed away, he told this publication.

"I was doing prep work and getting ready to submit the application when that happened, but I didn't get to that point," Bernstein said.

He emphasized that all the work he was performing at that time was limited to the interior of the home. The city has strict requirements about modifying exterior structures in historic districts.

"There was no change in the exterior because I know it's a requirement," he said.

Bernstein is well familiar with the city's code on renovations of historic structures, having spent more than a decade on the Historic Resources Board, including a stint as a board chair. His term concluded in February 2021, when council members expressed an interest in appointing new members and he fell one vote short of the five votes needed for reappointment.

Bernstein said that since receiving the notice of violation he has been working with the city to obtain a permit for the interior work. He also plans to apply for a permit for work on the back porch of his home, where he plans to create a laundry room. He has also corresponded with code enforcement officials to make sure all modifications to the building are up to code.

"They said they understand the situation and gave me an extension until the end of March to submit a permit," he said.

Comments

Skip
Registered user
Community Center
12 hours ago
Skip, Community Center
Registered user
12 hours ago

The article states that Marty's house is on High St between Emerson and Ramona. All 3 are parallel to one another, so the description of the location is clearly incorrect.

Report Objectionable Comment  

Gennady Sheyner
Registered user
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
12 hours ago
Gennady Sheyner, Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
Registered user
12 hours ago

@Skip. Sorry for the error, which has been corrected.

Report Objectionable Comment  

