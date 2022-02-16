Former Historic Resources Board chair faces city scrutiny over home remodel

The home, which is located between Forest and Hamilton avenues, was constructed in 1897 and is considered a "Category 3" historic structure in the city's Historic Buildings Inventory. The status signifies that the home is a "good local example of an architectural style," according to the nonprofit Palo Alto Stanford Heritage.

The notice informed him that he must submit an application for the work that is being performed by Feb. 25 and that a failure to do so will lead to fines, which begin at $500 per day and escalate to $1,000 per day.

The notice, which was issued on Jan. 26 by lead code enforcement officer Brian Reynolds, informed Bernstein that the work he was performing inside the historic structure, which included installation of new sheetrock and repositioning of internal walls, required a permit that he had not obtained. The letter notified him that the city had received information about the construction and followed up with an inspection on Jan. 21, which led to a "stop work notice."

Martin Bernstein, a Palo Alto architect and former member of the Historic Resources Board, found himself in an unusual position last month when he received a notice from the city informing him that he was violating city code pertaining to work he was performing on his High Street home.

"They said they understand the situation and gave me an extension until the end of March to submit a permit," he said.

Bernstein said that since receiving the notice of violation he has been working with the city to obtain a permit for the interior work. He also plans to apply for a permit for work on the back porch of his home, where he plans to create a laundry room. He has also corresponded with code enforcement officials to make sure all modifications to the building are up to code.

Bernstein is well familiar with the city's code on renovations of historic structures, having spent more than a decade on the Historic Resources Board, including a stint as a board chair. His term concluded in February 2021, when council members expressed an interest in appointing new members and he fell one vote short of the five votes needed for reappointment.

He emphasized that all the work he was performing at that time was limited to the interior of the home. The city has strict requirements about modifying exterior structures in historic districts.

"I was doing prep work and getting ready to submit the application when that happened, but I didn't get to that point," Bernstein said.

When asked about the violation, Bernstein said he was preparing to make modification to the interior of his house last fall when two personal tragedies occurred. In October, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo a surgery from which he is now in recovery. In the same month, his father passed away, he told this publication.

Former Historic Resources Board chair faces city scrutiny over home remodel

Architect Martin Bernstein received notice of violation for work on High Street home