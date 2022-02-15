Caltrain incident leaves one dead in Mountain View

A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train near Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View, according to Caltrain.

The incident occurred at about 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 14, on the southbound tracks. There were about 30 passengers on board the train and no one on the train was injured, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman. At about 12:15 p.m., all tracks had reopened and trains were on the move, he said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available. Go to @CaltrainAlerts on Twitter for the latest updates.