Shooting injures man at Stanford Shopping Center parking lot

Suspect flees from scene in car

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A shooting at a Stanford Shopping Center parking lot injured a man on Feb. 10, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

A shooting at a Stanford Shopping Center parking lot left a man with hand and foot injuries on Thursday night, Palo Alto police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m., police said in a Nixle alert. The mall is located at 855 El Camino Real.

The man who was shot took himself to a hospital for treatment of hand and foot injuries, which were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The shooter fled from the area in a car.

Officers were at the mall parking lot on Thursday night to investigate the shooting. Palo Alto police plan to share more details in a news release on Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

