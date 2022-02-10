PUBLIC AGENDA: City plans for Cubberley Community Center; discussion on 50-unit housing project

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's plans for Cubberley Community Center, including the possibility of acquiring additional land at Cubberley, and get an update about the city's contract with Pets In Need, including potential capital improvements at the animal shelter. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss 525 E. Charleston Road, a development with 50 units of below-market-rate housing. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 892 4258 8522.