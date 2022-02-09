Santa Clara County to keep indoor mask mandate for now

Santa Clara County's indoor mask mandate will stay in place when the state lifts its indoor masking requirement next week, county public health officials announced on Wednesday.
Local health officials expect they will be able to lift indoor masking in a matter of weeks, as COVID-19 case rates continue to decline, they said.
County officials are basing their decisions on the risks posed by COVID-19, using defined metrics related to vaccination, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates, they said. The county isn't alone in its decision. Los Angeles County has also announced it will not immediately lift its local masking requirement. Most Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley, plan to follow the state's mask-lifting plan starting Feb. 16.
"We must continue to base our decisions on the risks COVID-19 presents to our community, and we look forward to lifting the indoor mask requirement as soon as we can do so without putting vulnerable people at undue risk. In the meantime, we need to continue to do what's needed to keep our community protected. Universal indoor masking is critical to protect our community, especially community members who are older or immunocompromised. Continuing to mask indoors should also allow our case rates to continue to drop quickly," county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.
The county previously announced its metrics for lifting local masking requirements in October, which were adopted when the delta variant was circulating in the community. On Wednesday, the Public Health Department said it had updated its prior metrics, based on the fewer risks of the current omicron variant, which has a lower chance of severe illness and hospitalization than delta, they said.
The October metrics required the seven-day average of new cases be approximately 150 or below, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "moderate" criteria before lifting the masking requirement. The updated metrics would lift indoor masking when the county's seven-day average of new cases is 550 or below for at least a week.
Santa Clara County has already met one of the three metrics for lifting the indoor masking requirement: 80% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. The local indoor masking requirement will be lifted when the remaining two metrics are met: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and the seven-day average of new cases per day is at or below 550 for at least a week.
"While overall case rates have declined significantly since their January peak, COVID-19 continues to circulate widely, and case rates are still higher than at any other time in the pandemic prior to the January omicron peak. The county's current seven-day average case count is 1,922 cases per day, which is in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest level of community transmission. Hospitalization rates likewise remain high and are not yet falling," the county said in its announcement.
The state said it will lift its universal indoor masking requirement on Feb. 16. State health orders will continue to require universal indoor masking in many settings, however, including all K-12 schools, child care facilities, public transit, health care facilities, shelters, jails and long-term care facilities.
Watch Santa Clara County public health officials discuss the indoor masking requirements:
Comments
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
It would be good if Dr Cody could define exactly what constitutes " undue risk" for "vulnerable people.
Greenmeadow
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Serious question: which elected officials in Santa Clara county have oversight here and would be help accountable for these decisions?
I have never voted for candidates in this part of the ballot but I want to make sure I vote against these officials in the future.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Why are people not protesting in the streets about Cody's announcement? Write your Supervisor! Write your state Assemblyman!
SCCPHD Sarah Cody gave NO target date or NO metrics for when SCC would end its mandate. This is unconscionable to continue the mask mandate, for adults and for kids in school, with NO transparency and NO data to support this announcement, and completely OUT OF LINE with the CA and the rest of the Bay Area.
SCC has an 85 percent vaccination rate. Cody wasn’t even transparent about the VERY LOW hospitalization rate (currently at 0.02 percent!), using cases as an excuse. Other Bay Area county health directors, like CA Marin County’s health director, are no longer using “case rates” to determine intervention metrics. Which makes sense. They are focusing solely on vaccination rate and hospitalization rate. Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis told SFGATE in January his county will no longer be using case rates to set public policy
Cody has made a farce out of public health, and lost all credibility over the past two years with her overly strict and over reaching mandates, and this latest announcement is no exception. The County Supervisors should be governing after two years of a County Health Care Director running the show and have failed to push back on Cody.
Meadow Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Forever Name, do you have an MD? A degree in infectious diseases epidemiology? Are you a virologist? If so, please present the data that shows that you are right and Dr. Cody is wrong.
Your complaints appear to be driven by personal or perhaps political preferences and not guided by science. Are you willing to risk further morbidity and mortality in the event you are wrong, or does it not matter unless morbidity and mortality affect you or your family?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This is political posturing to the nth degree. We know that if it is safe in the rest of the Bay Area to wear a mask then it can't be more dangerous in Santa Clara. After next week, any business that refuses to let me in without a mask will be told that I will take my business to San Mateo.
We are being treated like political pawns and it is time to rebel. Businesses will see their customer/client base vanish if they adhere to this policy. Time to wake up.
Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Ok, with undocumented newcomers forever arriving in east San Jose, a locality in Santa Clara County that has had high Covid-19, then “the metrics” will never allow us all over this large county to remove our masks!
It’s just like the Palo Alto water treatment plant virus level sampling research: if ONE city in another county - East Palo Alto, very likely based on facts - has higher Covid-19 virus, then we ALL (the other cities in this water treatment system, Palo Alto, Los Altos Hills, etc.) will be labeled as having “high virus level found in sewage.”
Great.
Meanwhile, Governor Newsom, LA Mayor Garcetti party maskless in (presumably at least partly indoor) luxury boxes at the LA football stadium.
I’m only referencing California here.
I do not take risks and have been a heavy mask-wearer since March 2020. I just ask for coherency and consistency in politician’s and public health officials’ dictates.
Professorville
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Who elected Sara Cody? No one!
You don't need an MD to know that Santa Clara County, and all of the Bay Area, has one of the highest urban vax rates in the country, and that hospitalizations have not been a problem here for many months. Most rational people would look at that and conclude that the burden should shift onto the small minority who are afraid or unvaxxed - to mask or stay home or isolate themselves. It should not fall on the 93% of residents who have done all the right things and put up with this nonsense for too long.
That said, Sara Cody was chosen by our Supervisors, and they are the ones who surrendered power and decision-making to an ideologue who is completely out of step with federal and state medical officials. That's not a political statement, that is an observed fact.
If you don't like it, then write your Supervisors and think very carefully about who you vote for in the next election. I know I will.
Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I do work in the Virology lab at Stanford and she is “unsubstantiated “ in her accesment and Iam done listening to her. We are vaccinated and boostered and have jumped through all the hoops and [portion removed] the State agree. Whose the minority opinion here ?
South of Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Actually, Sara Cody DID lay out metrics - very clear ones - for lifting the mask mandate. And the article spells them out.
“Santa Clara County has already met one of the three metrics for lifting the indoor masking requirement: 80% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. The local indoor masking requirement will be lifted when the remaining two metrics are met: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and the seven-day average of new cases per day is at or below 550 for at least a week.“
The NYT shows that 4 of our 7 county hospitals have either 0 or 1 ICU bed available, which is not great.
Overall, our county has done well during this pandemic under Cody, and I for one am extremely grateful to her and to the majority of county residents who simply followed the guidance - wear a mask, get vaccinated. We’ve had well under HALF the deaths per capita of the US average.
Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The key phrase that I have trouble with is
“In the JUDGEMENT of the health officer “
That’s my point , it’s a “judgement” ? Not concrete anything , it’s a judgement
Professorville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
@krobinson: You're right. Sara Cody has always set "standards". The problem is, her standards are both impossible to reach and they bear little or no correlation to actual risk presently in our community.
That's not setting standards, and it's not going to persuade people to do the right thing. It's a punitive, cynical attempt to say "I know better than anyone"... even her colleagues around the world who now acknowledge that this draconian approach isn't necessary.
You're entitled to wear a mask forever if you want. You're entitled to stay home and hide if that makes you feel safe. But the rest of society should no longer have to bear that burden; we've done our part.
South of Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sara Cody’s judgment - as well as the good judgment of our county residents in following guidelines - has resulted in our county having a relatively low per capita death toll of 108 for every 100,000 residents. That’s compared to 207 for every 100,000 in California, and 273 for every 100,000 in the country on average (as of today). Based on those results, I am grateful for her good judgment, and I trust it.
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
But that doesn’t make it right now !
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
[Portion removed.]
It will be the case that those who are scared to unmask will stay in Santa Clara where they feel their fears are justified, and those who are prepared to return to a normal lifestyle aware of the situation will drive north to San Mateo to live free. Probably those who live in SMC and are scared will drive down to SCC, or else take a risk by continuing to wear their masks even when they don't have to.
Freedom of choice does mean that we can take our business to where we feel we are safe. Freedom of choice does mean that we can take off our masks at our own risk.
Remember, we were told the vaccines would protect us. They are still protecting us because if we do get omicron it will be mild. We are not small children needing to be told what to do by parental figures. We are adults able to think for ourselves and decide for ourselves whether we want to continue wearing masks or not. The time is here, we are ready, we will vote for freedom by using our feet or cars.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I am optimistic that things may be going well with the pandemic at this point. However, this is hardly certain. After two years, I am not willing to jeopardize the current possible success with precipitous actions.
Mu daughter is a doctor at Stanford, and has been on the COVID response team since early 2020. She is sick of COVID and doesn't want to hear about it again ever. Yet, she knows that we have to follow a careful path and not risk the good that we have done.
Thank you, Dr. Cody and other public health professionals, for your willingness to stay on your course and be careful.
Community Center
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
I applaud Dr. Cody's decision. Doctors make judgement calls everyday. Medicine is a science and an art. If doctors and nurses can wear masks all day long without complaining, it shouldn't be such a burden for the rest of us. There's an additional benefit. Has anyone noticed that all the masking has muted the flu season for a second year in a row?