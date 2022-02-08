Will Cal. Ave. remain a permanent promenade?

When Palo Alto closed a portion of California Avenue to cars in the early stage of the pandemic, visitors, restaurant owners and retailers in the city's "second downtown" instantly felt a profound, if uneven, shift.
For Zareen Khan, who opened her Pakistani-Indian restaurant Zareen's in 2016, the closure has been a welcome boon, increasing pedestrian traffic and boosting business during a precarious time when many restaurants were failing.
"The closure has just helped encourage outdoor dining," Khan said Monday. "It has given new identity to California Avenue."
For Jessica Roth, whose family business, The Cobblery, is across the street from Zareen's, the experience has been markedly different. The closure has impacted her business in a very bad way, Roth said. The signs and barriers that populate the street are unattractive, she said. And while visitors come to California Avenue in the evening hours and to shop at the Sunday farmers market, the number of people diminishes greatly during other times.
"Our street is in trouble," Roth said. "We have more vacancies than ever. … Cal Avenue doesn't function like a proper downtown, nor does it look like a proper downtown."
Khan and Roth offered their contrasting views on Monday night, as the City Council was considering its options for California Avenue's future. With the meeting running late, the council opted to defer its own discussion of the street's future, as well as any potential decision, until Feb. 28.
Compared to University Avenue, which was similarly closed to cars for the better part of the pandemic, the debate around California Avenue has been rather muted. Unlike University, a prominent thoroughfare that stretches between Stanford University and East Palo Alto and which features a wider array of retailers, California Avenue seemed at the beginning of the pandemic to be perfectly suited to closure. The commercial strip east of El Camino Real dead-ends at the Caltrain tracks and, as such, the closure does not impact commuters like it did in downtown. The preponderance of restaurants on California Avenue also made it an ideal candidate for Palo Alto's experiment with car-free promenades.
Even as University reopened to cars last October, the council agreed last year to keep California Avenue a pedestrian-only zone at least until the June 30.
Now, city officials are thinking beyond that date. On Feb. 28, the council will consider hiring a consultant to study the traffic, parking and economic impacts of permanently closing California Avenue to cars. The city is also preparing to update its policies on permanent parklets and consider whether to charge businesses who set up dining spaces on the public right-of-way.
In considering a permanent closure of California Avenue to cars, Palo Alto is following in the footsteps of several other cities that have created pedestrian promenades during the pandemic. In Mountain View, the council last year completed a study on keeping Castro Street permanently closed to cars, an idea that was under consideration well before COVID-19's spread around the world and that is now poised to outlive the pandemic. San Mateo similarly moved last year to create a pedestrian mall on B Street.
Much like in those cities, the creation of a car-free zone on California Avenue has been met with widespread, if not universal, acclaim. Most of the comments that the council had received on Monday and in the days leading up to the public hearing supported keeping the street car-free. Todd Burke, president of the homeowners' association at Palo Alto Central, a condominium complex on California Avenue, was among the proponents of the closure. Most residents want street to remain in its current form, he told the council.
"The reduction of car traffic has really opened up our eyes to rethinking how Cal. Ave. can better serve the residents and the community," Burke said.
Alfred Pace agreed. Pace, whose office is located east of California Avenue's commercial strip, said he has frequented the area for years and has been struck by the large number of businesses that have been closing even before the pandemic. The city's decision to close the street to cars in 2020 was a "silver lining" that greatly enhanced the street, he said.
"Your vision and vision of local restaurant owners in the last two years has brought a most welcome change to California Avenue," Pace told the council. "Closure of the street has permitted Cal. Ave. to take on a new and much more positive identity, a vibrancy it hasn't seen in decades."
While some businesses, particularly retailers, have not seen the kind of uptick in business that Zareen's and other eateries have reported, planning staff note in a new report that the experiment is "very popular with Palo Alto residents, with thousands corresponding to Council requesting the street closures continue."
"Continuation of the closures temporarily and contemplation of permanent closures may represent a 'new normal' in Palo Alto," the report states. "Not only loved by many in the community, the potential new normal provides economic benefits to local businesses, especially restaurants. Not only because it creates an enhanced opportunity for al fresco dining, but also because the closed portions of streets contribute to a strong sense of place that attracts diners and shoppers alike, helping generate businesses activity (that in turn generates tax revenue)."
In addition to considering the future of California Avenue, the council is weighing a similar decision on a block of Ramona Street between Hamilton Avenue and University Avenue. While the area is smaller, the debate is largely same, with most restaurants favoring the closures and some retailers opposing it.
Cherry LeBrun, owner of De Novo Fine Contemporary Jewelry at the corner of University Avenue and Ramona Street, is firmly in the latter camp. She argued in a letter to the council that the street's closure has limited access and visibility to her businesses. And an increasing number of customers are now dining either indoors or at parklets on the sidewalks.
"The need for the street closure is past and the seating outside the parklets is not being used in a significant way," LeBrun wrote.
Not so, said Nancy Coupal, owner of two Coupa Café locations in downtown Palo Alto. The difference between the atmosphere at her shop on Lytton Avenue, a street that is open to cars, and the one on Ramona is significant, she said. Most people prefer the latter.
"Everyone who does come to the cafe loves being outdoors," Coupal said. "Being out on the streets with no cars, no smoke, no noise, no contaminants."
Comments
Registered user
Palo Verde
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I strongly encourage the permanent closure of California Ave to cars. The article is correct to note that Cal Ave dead-ends at the train tracks, making it a better choice than Univ. Ave to keep closed. In addition, all of the businesses along Cal Ave have rear door access from which supplies/stock can be loaded from cars/trucks, thus in another way making it a far better choice for closure. The current scene on Cal Ave completely reminds me of the numerous downtown pedestrian districts in Europe that produce a calm and welcoming atmosphere to have a glass of wine, sit at a cafe for coffee or a meal, or shop. Lets keep in that way into the future.
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
How is this even still a debate? Please close it to cars permanently and turn to building a comprehensive network of safe protected bike lanes so we don’t even need cars to get there. Palo Alto is flat, it barely rains and people say they care about climate change. If we can’t do anything here, then the situation is hopeless.
And I hate to break it to the shoe lady. I don’t think it’s the street closure that’s impacting your business. The internet already killed all the other retail on the street. Please don’t force the majority of us back to the bad old days because your business isn’t doing well. The overwhelming majority of businesses and locals favor keeping the street car free.
Registered user
Palo Alto Orchards
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The closure has been a great benefit to restaurants, who wouldn't want to more than double seating area and not have to pay high rents for it, but it has unfairly impacted retail. Unless there is a way to compensate retail business, the street needs to re-open.
It has also negatively impacted the farmers' market. I was a craft vendor at the market and with all of the outdoor dining, there is no longer an area for the artists who made a living selling there.
Registered user
Community Center
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
What would make permanent closure more attractive and sustainable for retail? If the problem is that customers are not able to look for an open parking spot near the store, perhaps a real-time online parking map highlighting open spaces would ease the problem? If the problem is that people don't see a store's marquee or hours because they aren't driving by the front of the store, perhaps some directories scattered near El Camino and in parking lots would help. Surely there are ways to help all the business on California Ave thrive without turning this into a win/lose conflict.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
If we are going to make this permanent, let's invest in a design that supports ALL of the Cal Ave businesses. The current street temporary design, focusing almost exclusively on restaurants, obstructs sight lines to signs of other businesses. There needs to be a thoughtful design to insure that all of these beloved businesses are visible, accessible, healthy and strong. That means making sure the city has a functional web page for wayfinding with a MAP (like you see in kiosks at a mall) with a CURRENT list of shops. The map and wayfinding street signage should work together. Up-to-date informational kiosks at key intersections might be nice. The current web page is embarrassing. Also, it might be nice to post a bike map, because Cal Ave is an easy bike ride from almost anywhere in town.
Please take care of European Cobblery--one of my favorite places to buy high quality leather shoes and pretty, comfy boiled wool slippers.
I love California Paint. They can custom match ANYTHING perfectly--unlike the hardware store paint counter people. Their guy who mixes the paints has a great eye for color.
Mollie Stone's is my go-to shop for Kosher anything. Great meat counter and deli.
And, may I just say, perusing the lovely women's clothing at Leaf & Petal is so much fun. Beautiful things.
Save these stores!
Registered user
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
cheese guy wrote:
“ In addition, all of the businesses along Cal Ave have rear door access from which supplies/stock can be loaded from cars/trucks, thus in another way making it a far better choice for closure.”
Not quite all. The former Subway location does not.
And in the next block (now open to traffic) has a number of businesses with no back entrance. Though I assume that block will remain open to traffic.
One non-retail / non-restaurant business that closed (is closing) during the pandemic is the Bank of the West. Access to that building’s parking lot is very difficult without California Ave access. And the lot has become a free-for-all for restaurant customers.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
58 minutes ago
Registered user
58 minutes ago
The Cobblery has no back access unless you could the tiny back room near the dumpster where my cleaner is/was working after she was no longer able to pay the HUGE rents her Cambridge Ave landlord was charging her when no one needed dry cleaning/tailoring because we were all under lockdown.
Nor does Cal Ave Optometry whose employees the city kept obsessively ticketing while refusing to assign enough employee permits so that many quit in disgust.
Nor did the big art supply place that first tried to make it in Jacadranda Alley behind Leaf & Petal before finally, sadly closing leaving us without a local franer.
Nor does Leaf & Petal or most of the restaurants on that side of the street.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
49 minutes ago
Registered user
49 minutes ago
If the city is going to make the California Ave street closure permanent, it would do well to study the look at feel of, for example, Main St. Los Altos. They’ve managed a consistent look and feel to all of the outdoor dining areas. They’ve even made it work with parklets, while maintaining the 2 lanes of traffic. It helps of course that Los Altos has a consistent sidewalk width. Palo Alto missed an opportunity when it did the California streetscape project a few years back. The result was a bunch of random sidewalk widths and styles, which will make a consistent set of rules challenging.
The hodgepodge circus tent look of the current outdoor seating is pretty awful. The city should allocate permitted fixed spaces to each restaurant. Right now it’s a free-for-all, with some restaurants taking way too much space. And, there are some restaurants have little-to-no option for on-street tables, because of the placement of crosswalks and setbacks.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
34 minutes ago
Registered user
34 minutes ago
Online name wrote:
“ Nor did the big art supply place that first tried to make it in Jacadranda Alley behind Leaf & Petal before finally, sadly closing leaving us without a local franer.
Nor does Leaf & Petal or most of the restaurants on that side of the street.”
The locadtion on Jacaranda Lane, that the art store used for years for storage, is not a viable retail location. That short-lived storefront was a last-ditch attempt to save the business. The writing was on the wall.
As for rear delivery access. All of the businesses on the 300 block, on both sides, have rear access. And almost on the 400 block, with a couple of exceptions, also have rear delivery access (including Leaf and Petal and the adjacent restaurants).
Registered user
Downtown North
8 minutes ago
Registered user
8 minutes ago
Time to reopen the street
Registered user
Evergreen Park
6 minutes ago
Registered user
6 minutes ago
Hello. I just wanted to say that Bank of the West is not closing, just moving to a nearby location around the corner from the current location.
As a former resident of Boulder, Colorado, I've always wondered why Palo Alto didn't have street closures like this before. A portion of Pearl Street has been turned into an extremely successful and pretty pedestrian mall. It includes sculptures, many different shops and restaurants, and street music. It's even a tourist attraction. While I feel sorry for the cobblery, I like the suggestion above of placing signs on the California Avenue pedestrian street, highlighting all businesses along the street. With the new parking garage, there should now be plenty of parking available.
Is Mollie Stone's still seeing fewer customers? You can easily access the store via the Oregon Expressway and the open section of California Avenue or via Cambridge Street.