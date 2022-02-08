State's indoor mask mandate to expire for most vaccinated residents

California will roll back its mask requirement next week for vaccinated residents in most indoor spaces, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The state implemented the mandate in mid-December as COVID-19 cases began to spike due to the highly infectious omicron variant, requiring residents to wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandate, which had an initial end date of Jan. 15, was then extended to Feb. 15. Newsom announced in a Twitter post that the state will let the mask requirement lapse on Feb. 15 as planned.

"(California's) case rate has decreased by 65% since our omicron peak," Newsom said. "Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state."

As of Monday, California is currently confirming an average of 103.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.