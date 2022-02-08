Palo Alto moves to bolster police staffing as revenues recover

"We have really scaled down all our specialty positions to be nonexistent, that includes the detective position," Jonsen said. "Until we fill patrol spots, we will not be able to fill the investigator positions."

In the Police Department, the cuts meant the elimination of all specialty teams and a reduction in the number of investigators from 12 to four. With one detective currently injured, the number currently stands at three, Jonsen told the council Monday.

The council's move is a response to two recent trends: a healthy uptick in sales- and hotel-tax revenues and growing concerns from businesses and residents about a recent rise in thefts in business districts and residential neighborhoods. It also follows the council's decision last year to begin restoring some of the positions and services that it had cut in 2020 as part of an effort to reduce the budget by $40 million .

By a 5-1 vote, with council member Greg Tanaka dissenting and council member Tom DuBois absent, the council voted to add 11 full-time positions across City Hall, including a new deputy director for the Police Department's Technical Services Division. In addition, the council authorized Police Chief Robert Jonsen to recruit five additional officers, with the understanding that the city will approve funding for these positions in the upcoming budget cycle.

After making deep cuts in the Police Department over the past two years in response to dwindling revenues, Palo Alto on Monday accelerated its push to hire more officers as part of a major adjustment to the city's approved budget.

"It's a laughingstock. With all the crime that we have in Palo Alto we have three detectives! Give me a break!" Smith said.

Roger Smith was among them. Smith and the group Mothers Against Murder recently put out a $20,000 reward for information about a recent shooting that happened on South Court, when a resident tried to confront a group of people who were trying to break into cars (the shot did not hit anyone and the group fled). Smith lamented what he called insufficient staffing in the detective division.

The Monday move came two days after the council adopted a new set of priorities for 2022 , which includes "community health and safety." On Monday, council members heard from residents and business owners who urged them to follow through on this priority by bolstering police staff.

The budget that the council approved last June authorizes 125.33 positions in the department, down from 155 before the pandemic. This includes 79 sworn officer positions, though because of attrition and injuries the city currently has only 59 sworn officers, Jonsen said.

The Police Department isn't alone is experiencing a staffing shortage. The city's Fire Department has seen its staffing level gradually drop from a high of 129.7 full-time-equivalent positions in 2009 to 95.25 positions in the current fiscal year. The department is preparing to hire up to seven firefighters in the coming fiscal year, which includes filling four vacancies and hiring three additional firefighters in anticipation of future attrition, according to city staff.

"In a very short period of time, we can actually be at a point where all our vacancies can be filled," he said.

Jonsen assured the council that he has already made some moves to bolster staffing. Six applicants are now going through the hiring process and, with the council's authorization, more will follow, he said.

"I can walk out of my business and look at public parking and there's glass everywhere… Every night at 2 a.m., glass everywhere. It's deterring people from coming downtown," Kawkab said.

Council members recognized that making such major adjustments to an approved budget is highly unusual, though they largely agreed that the recent changes in the city's revenue projections and emerging crime issues warrant the added investment.

The council's Monday action also bolsters the city's effort to meet its climate change goals by adding a position in the Office of Sustainability to manage its ambitious Sustainability/Climate Action Plan , which aims to cut local emissions by 80% by 2030, with 1990 as the baseline. A major component of the plan is converting residents from gas to electrification. To help with that effort, the council authorized four new positions in the Utilities Department to upgrade the electric distribution infrastructure and develop electrification programs.

Palo Alto moves to bolster police staffing as revenues recover

City Council authorizes chief to hire more officers as residents complain about rising crime