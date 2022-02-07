Antiques Roadshow comes to Woodside's Filoli estate this summer

The 2022 Antiques Roadshow will make a stop in Filoli, the historic Woodside estate, on Wednesday, June 22, and and those interested in attending and having their items appraised can enter to win two free tickets to the event.

The popular TV show kicks off its 27th season on May 10 and will also make stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Boise, Idaho; and Shelburne, Vermont.

The U.S.'s version of the Antiques Roadshow is presented by PBS. In each hourlong episode, auction house specialists and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, including family heirlooms, flea market finds and items kept in attics and basements, according to the show's website.

The ticket drawing will be conducted in April. After the drawing, around April 11, ticket winners will be notified if they were chosen.

Enter the drawing at pbs.org by March 21.