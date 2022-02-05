Police arrest man for alleged indecent exposure at downtown Starbucks

Palo Alto police arrested a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred at the Starbucks in downtown Palo Alto on Thursday.

The man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying children, which are both misdemeanors, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release.

On Thursday around 5:25 p.m., police dispatch received a call about a customer that had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the Starbucks at 376 University Ave.

Responding officers detained the man inside the coffee shop without incident. Two girls had noticed the man was masturbating while they were inside the shop and notified an employee, who called police, the release states.

One of the girls told police the man had been looking at them while he was touching himself, police said.