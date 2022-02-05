News

Police arrest man for alleged indecent exposure at downtown Starbucks

Case not connected to bathroom peeping incident earlier in the week

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 5, 2022, 9:59 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto police arrested a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred at the Starbucks in downtown Palo Alto on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at the Starbucks in downtown Palo Alto on Feb. 3, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying children, which are both misdemeanors, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release.

On Thursday around 5:25 p.m., police dispatch received a call about a customer that had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the Starbucks at 376 University Ave.

Responding officers detained the man inside the coffee shop without incident. Two girls had noticed the man was masturbating while they were inside the shop and notified an employee, who called police, the release states.

One of the girls told police the man had been looking at them while he was touching himself, police said.

Police said the man is not connected to a bathroom peeping case that had occurred on Monday at Verve Coffee Roasters, another downtown coffee shop.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
2 hours ago

I had never heard of such things happening in Palo Alto but twice in this week similar things have happened. First in Safeway, and now this one.

Really, these are dreadful things and as shocked as I am hearing of them, I am truly disgusted too. What type of people in their 20s ever think that they can do such things. Is this really where the next generation are going? Is this the start of a trend that shows this generation have not been raised with decency? Is this really a sign of what trophies for all brings?

  

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

Read up on how women/girls are perceived by the young men who call themselves Proud Boys and Incels (Involuntary Celibates, among lots of others.

  

Nayeli
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Nayeli, Midtown
Registered user
2 hours ago

@Online Name - I don't think that any of the men accused of these crimes fit the typical physical description of "Proud Boys."

  

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
47 minutes ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
47 minutes ago

Indecent exposure happens everywhere. I remember this happening in Palo Alto when I was at Paly back in the day. You just didn't hear about it all the time until cable news, online news sites, etc. They're sexually deviant men and it's sad that it's not going away anytime soon. Sadly, it's been going on forever.

  

