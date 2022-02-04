The Palo Alto Tall Tree Awards return to celebrate outstanding civic service

Emerging from a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, the Palo Alto Tall Tree Awards are back this year and making up for lost time.

The Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and Palo Alto Weekly have announced an unprecedented 10 honorees — individuals and organizations that have exemplified outstanding service to the Palo Alto community and beyond.

For only the third time ever, this year's Tall Tree ceremony, scheduled for April 21, will include the Global Impact Award. This special award recognizes a community member whose work has had a long, significant influence beyond Palo Alto in the areas of technology, education, environmental stewardship, medicine, the arts or other fields.

The co-recipients of the 2022 Global Impact Award will be Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and Stanford University Professor Dr. Yvonne "Bonnie" Maldonado, who specializes in pediatrics and epidemiology. Both are being recognized for their unparalleled frontline work during the extended coronavirus pandemic.

The only other recipients of the Global Impact Award were Stanford University President John Hennessy in 2013 and philanthropists Gordon and Betty Moore in 2017.