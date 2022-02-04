PUBLIC AGENDA: Report on 'D' and 'F' grades; recommendations for housing sites

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold its annual retreat to select priorities for 2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the claim filed against it by Strawn Construction relating to Fire Station 3 and to discuss the status of the city's negotiations with its labor groups. The council will then consider making various budget adjustments, including adding 11 positions, and discuss options for keeping a portion of California Avenue and a block of Ramona Street closed to cars. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. The rest of the virtual meeting will begin after the closed session. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to review a budget assumptions draft, hear information on state testing and examine a report on "D" and "F" grades. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., or participate online. Those attending face-to-face will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. View the full agenda and instructions to join the meeting virtually at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's progress on the Race and Equity initiative, including an update on the records management system in the Police Department. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.