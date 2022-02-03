Police search for peeper seen in women's restroom at coffee shop

Palo Alto police are searching for a man who entered a women's restroom at a downtown coffee shop on Monday afternoon and looked under the stall divider at a woman using the toilet.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: This surveillance image shows a man suspected of peeping at a Verve Coffee Roasters bathroom in downtown Palo Alto on Jan. 31, 2022. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department. This surveillance image shows a man suspected of peeping at a Verve Coffee Roasters bathroom in downtown Palo Alto on Jan. 31, 2022. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department. Previous Next

Police said the incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at Verve Coffee Roasters at 162 University Ave. The woman, who's in her 20s, told police that she saw a man peer under the stall divider and that he fled when she yelled, according to a police press release.

Officers learned that the man had been getting coffee at the counter when the woman entered the restroom, and images of him were captured on surveillance cameras.

While the woman was inside a bathroom stall, she heard someone enter the restroom and step into the stall next to hers. She noticed the person appeared to be wearing men's shoes, police said.

When the woman stood up from the toilet, she turned around and saw the man's head was underneath the stall divider, according to police. He was facing her direction.