Police search for peeper seen in women's restroom at coffee shop

Palo Alto police are searching for a man who entered a women's restroom at a downtown coffee shop on Monday afternoon and looked under the stall divider at a woman using the toilet.
Police said the incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at Verve Coffee Roasters at 162 University Ave. The woman, who's in her 20s, told police that she saw a man peer under the stall divider and that he fled when she yelled, according to a police press release.
Officers learned that the man had been getting coffee at the counter when the woman entered the restroom, and images of him were captured on surveillance cameras.
While the woman was inside a bathroom stall, she heard someone enter the restroom and step into the stall next to hers. She noticed the person appeared to be wearing men's shoes, police said.
When the woman stood up from the toilet, she turned around and saw the man's head was underneath the stall divider, according to police. He was facing her direction.
The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and coffee shop, police said.
Police describe him as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build and possibly of Indian descent. He wore a black jacket with a small white logo on the chest, dark-colored jeans, black running shoes and a black backpack. The man had short, spiked hair, according to police.
There have been no similar cases recently reported in the city.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Although creepy, it is possible that he was looking for his wife/mother/child. Not the best way to do it of course, but there may be a simple explanation.
Could add that in today's gender neutral restrooms plus the lack of privacy that typical restroom stalls provide, it is possible that this could happen more often than we know. The gap under the stalls and the gap each side of doors allow for no privacy and anyone can peek.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
It's also possible that the woman who yelled was just practicing her opera lesson.
Nothing to see here.