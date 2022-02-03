How to access Meta Park, Menlo Park's newest public open space

Ada Chen Rekhi, a Menlo Park resident of about 10 years, drove to the park with her husband, 2-year-old toddler and dog before being turned away twice by security guards for trying to enter through Meta's Buildings 21 and 22. (The park is located between the two buildings.) For Rekhi, the park is about a 10-minute drive from her home.

Visitors can access the park via 1 Facebook Way, at the entrance off Chilco Street near the now-closed Fire Station No. 77, Clayton said. They can also get to the park via the bridge. But getting to the park by car poses more of a challenge.

"This park was designed for foot and bike access for the local community," Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said in an email. "We encourage people to walk and bike to enjoy this open space."

The park is open to the public from sunrise to 8 p.m. daily. But those who are making the trek by car may be disappointed to find that Meta Park does not have designated parking lots.

Meta, formerly Facebook, opened a 2.2-acre park on Saturday, Jan. 29, along with a bike and pedestrian bridge that offers a new way for Belle Haven residents to access the Bedwell Bayfront Park and Bay Trail.

"All of the sidewalk and curb cuts are ADA accessible," he said. In addition, the park itself is "completely level" and has ADA-accessible walkways. The bridge also has a very "gentle slope" and there are no steps, Reinhart said.

"We worked extensively with the city on the design and function of the park to ensure it would be enjoyed and accessible by the local community," Clayton said.

When asked about the challenges of getting to the park, Clayton said the space was designed to be accessed by foot or bike. He also said that Meta's Park is one of several parks in the city that don't have designated parking lots, such as Hamilton and Karl E. Clark parks.

Some parking is available around Belle Haven's residential neighborhood. For example, on Terminal Avenue, the entrance is a few minutes away.

"We were just really disappointed, so we ended up turning around and going to Bedwell Bayfront Park," she said.

Another option could be to park on Chilco Street and walk through Meta's campus, but Chen Rekhi said it was yet another inconvenient way to access a 2.2-acre park. She also said it didn't feel safe to park on such a busy street.

"I think the closest parking is Bedwell Bayfront Park," Chen Rekhi said. "But it's not even clear whether that path is accessible. It's probably a mile or so in terms of a walk."

How to access Meta Park, Menlo Park's newest public open space

Park is accessible by foot or bike, but limited parking poses a challenge for drivers

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 9:34 am

Meta, formerly Facebook, opened a 2.2-acre park on Saturday, Jan. 29, along with a bike and pedestrian bridge that offers a new way for Belle Haven residents to access the Bedwell Bayfront Park and Bay Trail. The park is open to the public from sunrise to 8 p.m. daily. But those who are making the trek by car may be disappointed to find that Meta Park does not have designated parking lots. "This park was designed for foot and bike access for the local community," Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said in an email. "We encourage people to walk and bike to enjoy this open space." Visitors can access the park via 1 Facebook Way, at the entrance off Chilco Street near the now-closed Fire Station No. 77, Clayton said. They can also get to the park via the bridge. But getting to the park by car poses more of a challenge. Ada Chen Rekhi, a Menlo Park resident of about 10 years, drove to the park with her husband, 2-year-old toddler and dog before being turned away twice by security guards for trying to enter through Meta's Buildings 21 and 22. (The park is located between the two buildings.) For Rekhi, the park is about a 10-minute drive from her home. "I think the closest parking is Bedwell Bayfront Park," Chen Rekhi said. "But it's not even clear whether that path is accessible. It's probably a mile or so in terms of a walk." Another option could be to park on Chilco Street and walk through Meta's campus, but Chen Rekhi said it was yet another inconvenient way to access a 2.2-acre park. She also said it didn't feel safe to park on such a busy street. "We were just really disappointed, so we ended up turning around and going to Bedwell Bayfront Park," she said. Some parking is available around Belle Haven's residential neighborhood. For example, on Terminal Avenue, the entrance is a few minutes away. When asked about the challenges of getting to the park, Clayton said the space was designed to be accessed by foot or bike. He also said that Meta's Park is one of several parks in the city that don't have designated parking lots, such as Hamilton and Karl E. Clark parks. "We worked extensively with the city on the design and function of the park to ensure it would be enjoyed and accessible by the local community," Clayton said. Sean Reinhart, Menlo Park's library and community services director, said that the primary entrance by Chilco Street complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. "All of the sidewalk and curb cuts are ADA accessible," he said. In addition, the park itself is "completely level" and has ADA-accessible walkways. The bridge also has a very "gentle slope" and there are no steps, Reinhart said. Unlike the park, the 1,026-feet-long bridge is accessible around the clock. Park rules prohibit dogs and other animals, commercial photography and filming, drones and amplified sound.

Lloyd Lee writes for The Almanac, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.