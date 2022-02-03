Arts

Free city celebration marks Lunar New Year in Palo Alto

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 2:44 pm 0

A flyer for the city of Palo Alto's Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 6, 2022. Courtesy city of Palo Alto.

The city of Palo Alto heralds the Year of the Tiger with a free outdoor event in the courtyard at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Visitors can enjoy performances, music and food. The event will also offer booths with family-friendly activities that focus on Asian culture and traditions.

The community center is located at 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Masks are required.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Free city celebration marks Lunar New Year in Palo Alto

by Palo Alto Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 3, 2022, 2:44 pm

The city of Palo Alto heralds the Year of the Tiger with a free outdoor event in the courtyard at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Visitors can enjoy performances, music and food. The event will also offer booths with family-friendly activities that focus on Asian culture and traditions.

The community center is located at 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Masks are required.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.