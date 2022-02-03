Free city celebration marks Lunar New Year in Palo Alto

The city of Palo Alto heralds the Year of the Tiger with a free outdoor event in the courtyard at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Visitors can enjoy performances, music and food. The event will also offer booths with family-friendly activities that focus on Asian culture and traditions.

The community center is located at 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Masks are required.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.