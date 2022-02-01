Santa Clara County updates COVID testing order to allow antigen tests through health care providers

The updates to the order also bar providers from referring a patient to another health care provider or a county-operated testing facility when they request a test.

Under the order, health care providers are required to provide access to either an antigen or PCR COVID-19 test within 24 hours of a patient's request, regardless of whether they request a test in person, by phone or online.

While the updates to the testing health order are not drastic, county officials said they intend to spur private health care providers to pick up more of the county's overall testing burden.

She predicted "a transition of sorts ... back to the way that we traditionally work where you would go to your health provider for vaccines and testing, and our role at the county will be more our traditional role, which is ensuring access and removing barriers for people who are the most vulnerable in our community."

Cody said Monday that revisions to the order were necessary to reflect the availability of rapid antigen testing and the need for more testing conducted by large health care providers.

Cody's initial order laid out requirements that primary care providers increase their testing capacities and the speed at which they report results to patients.

Williams argued in mid-January that testing by large health care providers like Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health/Palo Alto Medical Foundation lagged behind the county's health system, which is the primary provider for roughly 15% of county residents but has conducted 20% of local tests.

"We've made these adjustments to reflect the latest testing recommendations and guidance, the availability of reliable antigen testing and to really ensure that we're building a long-term sustainable infrastructure," county Counsel James Williams said at a briefing Monday to announce the changes.

"I think in the months and perhaps years ahead, what we can anticipate is that we will continue to see peaks and valleys," she said. "We won't know how often those peaks will come and how difficult or relatively easy those peaks will be, but we do know that they'll come."

Cody said one of the county's biggest accomplishments since the pandemic began is its robust vaccination rate — 83.5% of all county residents have completed their initial vaccination series — which she argued reduced much of the virus' harm locally, even as more than 2,000 county residents have died due to COVID-19.

The county is on the downslope of its omicron-related surge in cases, she said, although local metrics are not falling as fast as they rose.

"Now we're in our fifth wave," she said. "We've been through many Greek letters and we're now in the midst of omicron."

Santa Clara County updates COVID testing order to allow antigen tests through health care providers

Health leaders mark two-year anniversary since first confirmed infection