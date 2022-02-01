Police launch interactive map of service calls

The Palo Alto Police Department has launched an interactive map to provide the public a snapshot of where officers have responded to calls.

"The map offers enhanced community awareness on police calls for service while protecting personal identifying information and was developed as a better alternative to monitoring police radio scanners," according to a department news release issued Monday.

The map draws from the department's computer-aided dispatch center, showing the general locations of calls from the community. Incidents will reman visible on the map for 24 hours. The map can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/PAPDmap.

Department leaders say the map offers the public the most detailed information online of any police agency in the Bay Area.

"The Palo Alto Police Department is proud to offer this new innovative online calls for service map, providing a rolling, 24-hour snapshot of our officers' good work serving the Palo Alto community," Chief Robert Jonsen said.