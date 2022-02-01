City Council rejects proposal to sell Palo Alto's water rights

For decades, Palo Alto has been enjoying the right to buy far more water than it uses.
As one of 26 members of the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency (BAWSCA), an alliance of communities that get their water from the San Francisco Public Utility Commission, the city is entitled to buy 16.57 million gallons per day from the utility. That's more than any other city in the alliance and second among all customers only to the California Water Service, which supplies several San Mateo County communities.
This is despite the fact that the city's water usage has remained relatively steady in recent years at about 10 million gallons. Council member Alison Cormack, who represents the city on the BAWSCA board of directors, observed Monday that the gap between how much water a BAWSCA agency has a right to buy and how much it actually buys is higher for Palo Alto than for any other customer.
Given the discrepancy, Cormack and Mayor Pat Burt offered an idea Monday that would shake up the status quo in water rights: selling off some of Palo Alto's "individual supply guarantee" to another BAWSCA agency and then using the funding to invest in a recycled-water plant and other infrastructure to boost drought resiliency.
"If we sell this and use the money to invest in recycled water, we're essentially getting ahead of the game and preparing ourselves for the next drought and the drought after that," Cormack said.
To prepare for the discussion, Cormack and Burt pitched the idea in a memo to their colleagues. While Palo Alto has the right to buy far more water than it needs, other agencies in BAWSCA require additional water supplies to support their plans to build housing and mixed-use developments, according to the memo.
"Given that Palo Alto is highly unlikely to need its full allocation in the future, this is an appropriate time to contemplate selling a small portion of our unused ISG (individual supply guarantee) to one or more BAWSCA members," the memo states.
Burt suggested that the city could potentially get "tens of millions of dollars in income" from the sale.
The exact amount of revenue that the city can receive is currently difficult to gauge. Senior resource planner Karla Dailey noted that when it comes to water rights, there is no "liquid market." While BAWSCA members are allowed to shift water rights among each other, they are not allowed to transfer to outsiders, which keeps the pool of eligible recipients fairly small. And if they choose to transfer water rights, the move has to be permanent, according to a provision in the agency's agreement with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which sells a total of 184 million gallons of water per day to BAWSCA.
"There's not many players that can negotiate for this," Dailey said.
While very rare, shifting of water rights among BAWSCA agencies is not entirely unprecedented. In 2018, Palo Alto agreed to transfer half a million of gallons from its allocation to East Palo Alto, which was delaying construction on approved developments because of inadequate water supply. Even after East Palo Alto obtained this increase, as well as another 1 million gallons from Mountain View through a separate agreement, its individual supply guarantee from BAWSCA currently stands at 3.46 million gallons per day.
Both Burt and Cormack drew a sharp distinction between the 2018 move to help East Palo Alto and the current proposal, which would be more akin to a traditional business deal. Burt noted that East Palo Alto had not yet been incorporated when BAWSCA was formed and, as such, was deprived of a proper allocation. The city's move, as such, was "redressing a past injustice." This time, it would be generating money.
That idea, however, failed to gain steam with their colleague. While the council didn't take any votes, most members proved reluctant to even explore reducing the city's water rights, citing the ongoing drought and the state's long-term uncertainty around water supplies. They were not swayed by projections from city staff that indicated that Palo Alto's water usage would be at about 11 million gallons per day in 2045, an estimate based on growth projections in the city's Comprehensive Plan.
Council member Tom DuBois suggested that if the city accelerates its growth plans and the state's drought conditions worsen, the discrepancy between how much water the city can buy and how much it needs will shrink.
"I know we'll continue to try to conserve more, but as we build homes, my concern is that the gap can get narrow. … I just feel like having this insurance in the case of severe drought is important," DuBois said.
Council member Greer Stone also said that he would be hesitant to give up a valuable asset in perpetuity, given the many uncertainties about long-term water sources and the prospect of California entering a megadrought — a dry period that could last decades.
"It's no secret that California and the West Coast are heading toward a megadrought," Stone said. "With the population on the rise and a megadrought likely in our near future, I question if this is the correct time to be selling our water."
The most vociferous opponent of the idea was Greg Tanaka, the only council member who voted against transferring water rights to East Palo Alto in 2018. He marveled at the fact that the city gave away an asset in 2018 — water rights — that is now estimated to be worth a small fortune. He suggested that exploring the idea would threaten Palo Alto's water supply and endanger its canopy.
"I don't think it would be prudent for us to do a one-time sale, unless we can get guarantees of getting it back," Tanaka said.
The council's opposition all but kills any further exploration of the idea in the near future. While Cormack suggested that the council direct staff to further explore the potential market in water rights, Burt conceded at the end of the discussion that the council is not ready to make that move.
"I don't know when or if in the future we'll be at a point where we'd be at a position where we can reconsider this proposal, but I don't think we are at this time," Burt said.
Thanks to Mayor Burt and Councilmember Cormack for a forward looking proposal.
As for the rest of the Council, what a bunch of laggards.
I'm proud that our city council did the right thing and refused to give water to enable more developments that threaten this area. We don't need to "water" developments that will add tens of thousands of new jobs to this area and further the destruction of the environment. The city of Palo Alto has taken the enlightened stand that we will not build more office space in one of the most overcrowded and polluted areas of the state. The rest of the cities in this area needs to get on board. All of these massive developments are only making our problems worse. More people, more pollution and more building at the edge of the bay in the face of rising sea levels and diminishing water supplies makes no sense. Don't sell or give away our water to further development, leave it in the rivers and streams where it will do the most good.
As the state pushes Palo Alto to build many thousands of housing units, we consider selling fresh water rights to invest in recycling water. I support recycling water for many uses, but the fresh water we enjoy today is a precious resource.
The value of fresh water will only increase. While it may be tempting to fill budget gaps right now with this sale, it is the wrong time for that. I have been reading about water use planning and water legislation over the history of the opening and development of the west. The west is headed toward a major period of legal conflict in the area of water rights. Entering this period with some resource leverage probably will be a good thing.
That said, I still support Council's past decision to transfer water to East Palo Alto. That was the right thing to do to help our neighbors.
Dear City Council: thank you for rejecting this proposal.
Ms Cormack......please take a walk with me any Monday in Crescent Park (and likely other neighborhoods where i do not walk) and i will show you show you so much water waste! In the gutters, driveways, sidewalks. Over spray for narrow parkways, and leaking / inappropriately installed sprinklers.
Having less water will not change people's habits. Charging more for water just means those that have money to spare, can water their yards with abandon. Most are responsible but many are not.
An excellent point about the 6,000 (?) new "homes" we are "mandated" to add in PA; that will mean many more people needing more water. What then? Where do we get the required water?
What happens if out water allotment is cut...permanently. As water becomes scarcer; all allotments may be reduced. Can't count on water allotments remaining the same if there is less water available. Do we then pump and drain the aquifers and collapse our City?
Aren't we planning on building an expense plant to convert sewage water to drinking water? And at the same time we consider selling our Hetch Hetchy water allotment rights?
We need to plan for our future which includes a growing population requiring additional water.
Again, thank you City Council for a wise decision.
Some folks will take this as impossibly high-level, but it’s not intended as a critique of this proposal or any individual city’s ISG, it’s meant as a broader process observation.
There’s only so much water in California, and it’s split between three buckets: an Environment bucket, an Agriculture bucket, and a People (ie cities) bucket. The Agriculture bucket is the big bucket as everybody knows.
State policy is to bring millions more people to California; that’s why the HCD/RHNA numbers are what they are. You can favor or oppose that policy, but it’s the Plan of Record, and the PoR is the PoR until there’s a new PoR. Those new Californians will need water. Assuming we don’t raid the Environment bucket, either the People bucket needs to keep getting split more ways, or else water needs to move from the Ag bucket to the People bucket.
California water politics and infrastructure make the latter difficult (though apparently the Brisbane developer tried Web Link ), but infinitely splitting the People bucket is impossible. Barring a change in state population policy, the great Agriculture-vs-Cities realignment must eventually happen. Each time we split the People bucket just a little bit more (as this proposal would have), everybody uses just a little bit less, in order to postpone that inevitable day.
To say the State has not taken a holistic, long-term view of this matter is an understatement of galactic magnitude.
In the meantime, obviously we’re not literally taking the water that People conserve, driving it out to the central valley, and pouring it on almond trees. But from a high enough level, that’s essentially what continuing to split the People bucket does. Water in California is a zero-sum resource. If you believe the State’s population will grow indefinitely, then eventually People water must start coming from the Ag bucket (or the Environment bucket).