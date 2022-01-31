Builder of Rinconada fire station files $600K claim against city

The contractor behind Palo Alto's new fire station at Rinconada Park has filed a claim against the city, demanding about $600,000 in payments and blaming the project's delays on city errors.

Strawn Construction, which completed construction of the fire station at 799 Embarcadero Road in March 2020, is asserting in a Jan. 5 claim that the city failed to approve, execute or provide payments for more than 120 change orders that it submitted during the station's construction, which was completed about a year behind schedule.

After the company launched construction in early 2018, Strawn's progress on Station 3 was impeded by frequent turnover among superintendents and subcontractors. This included the abrupt departure in 2019 of the subcontractor who was responsible for the station's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Despite these delays, when the fire station opened in the earliest days of the pandemic, it was the first project from the City Council's list of infrastructure priorities to get to the finish line. It replaced a much smaller 1948 station that city officials had described as obsolete.

Now, the city is squabbling with the contractor about who is responsible for the delays and the cost overruns for the $10.1 million project.