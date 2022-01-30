Gunshot fired at resident during thefts from cars

A Palo Alto resident who chased several people stealing from cars was shot at by one of the alleged thieves, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Sunday.
A police dispatcher received a call on Saturday at about 11:58 p.m. regarding a shot fired during an interrupted theft from a vehicle in the 3600 block of South Court in the Fairmeadow neighborhood. Five or six people had fled in a SUV. The resident was not hit by the gunfire, he told police.
Officers responded to the area immediately, as did the Palo Alto Fire Department, as a precautionary measure, but could not locate the individuals.
The victim, a man in his 30s, noticed lights shining in the street outside his home. He saw multiple people walking down the street with flashlights who were shining the lights into parked cars and trying to open car doors.
The man went outside to confront them and found a person standing by the open driver’s door of his car in the driveway. He chased the thieves on foot as they ran to a waiting getaway SUV. The man heard what sounded like a gunshot and thought he saw the impact of the round on the pavement in front of him. He never saw the weapon, police said.
The SUV fled north on South Court and then east on East Meadow Drive. Nothing was missing from the victim’s unlocked car, but the thieves rummaged through the center console, police said.
Officers located an expended casing from a .40-caliber handgun at the scene and will be processing it for evidence, they said. A neighborhood check found at least two other unlocked cars on South Court that had been opened and rummaged through.
The man told police he saw five or six men, about 5 feet and 9 inches tall with larger builds. Two were wearing hooded sweatshirts — one gray and one yellow. They fled in a dark-colored, full-size SUV.
Later in the night, at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 30, police received another call from a resident in the 700 block of Talisman Court reporting that they had reviewed surveillance camera footage. The images showed that at about 11:20 p.m. a group of suspects had been rummaging through unlocked vehicles in that location. Police believe it is likely they are the same people as from South Court. The suspect vehicle appears to be an SUV with chrome rims.
Police are actively investigating these incidents. They recommend always locking car doors overnight to prevent thefts, and always calling police promptly to report suspicious activity.
Overnight thefts from vehicles — where there is no forced entry to the car because the doors are left unlocked — and auto burglaries, when a car is forcibly entered, such as through a window smash, are common in any city in the Bay Area, police said. But shots being fired during the commission of such crimes are rare.
"There have been no similar incidents in Palo Alto or neighboring cities recently of which we are aware where a shot was fired," police said.
Police are working to confirm how many cases may be connected to these individuals from the overnight incidents; it often takes victims time to notice items missing from an unlocked car unless there is an overt sign that the vehicle has been rummaged through, police said.
Victims of an auto burglary or theft from a vehicle can call the police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or file an online report at cityofpaloalto.org/onlinereports.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at 650- 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
More crime in Palo Alto.
This is disturbing to say the least.
Do Teslas still record this type of thing?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
15 minutes ago
Registered user
15 minutes ago
Plus that disgusting incident at Safeway yesterday and a friend whose car was parked in front of her house had its windows smashed Friday. I love how the police reports always say, "Crimes like this are rare in Palo Alto."