Palo Alto police search for man who allegedly committed lewd act in Safeway

Woman in self-checkout line tells police man standing behind her left 'biological fluid' on her clothes

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 29, 2022, 4:43 pm 0
Palo Alto Police are searching for a man who allegedly committed a lewd act while in the self-checkout line at the Safeway at 2811 Middlefield Road on Wednesday.

A woman in her 20s told police that she had been ringing up her groceries in the

self-checkout line when she noticed the man standing very close behind her, police said in a press release.

A man approached them and told the woman that the suspect had been following her and taking pictures of her. That man, whom police have not yet been able to identify or interview, began to yell at the suspect. The woman told police that she was scared and left the store promptly. Once outside, she noticed what she believed to be biological fluid on the back of her shirt and pants. She reported the incident to police the following morning.

Police worked in close collaboration with Safeway management and were able to review surveillance video of the incident, which shows the suspect masturbating while standing immediately behind the victim. The suspect appeared to be fully clothed at the time and was discreetly masturbating so that his actions may not have been immediately obvious to passersby. The suspect left the store shortly after the incident and the verbal confrontation with the unidentified male.

The suspect appears to be a Black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a gray zippered sweatshirt under an orange construction vest, and black sneakers with white markings. He had a large set of keys hanging off the front of his belt. He was wearing a black face covering and a black baseball hat.

Video surveillance showed him returning to a white Chevrolet or GMC full-size van with swing-out side doors that was parked in the Safeway parking lot.

Police are actively investigating this incident. There have been no similar incidents in Palo Alto or neighboring cities, according to police.

Police are hoping to identify and interview the man who confronted the suspect and are asking that person to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

