Around Town: East Palo Alto Planning Commission gives nod to Center for Economic Mobility

In the latest Around Town column, news about the East Palo Alto Planning Commission's approval of the Center for Economic Mobility project and one nonprofit's plans to celebrate Lunar New Year with the community.

LOOKING AHEAD ... The effort to establish a Center for Economic Mobility in East Palo Alto marked a milestone this week when the proposal gained the city Planning and Transportation Commission's approval.

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot building at 2535 Pulgas Ave. is expected to provide two floors of space for JobTrain, expanding the organization's space to deliver career development support and other employment-based services. "As our current facility is at capacity, the Center for Economic Mobility will allow us to continue to offer our highly effective job training and placement, supportive services and skills upgrade classes while expanding programs and services to help more residents gain access to great careers right in our backyard," JobTrain CEO Barrie Hathaway said in a press release.

The Menlo Park-based nonprofit is partnering on the project with the Emerson Collective, a for-profit company in Palo Alto that works to address issues in education, immigration, media and journalism, the environment and health. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside our partners and the local community to bring this meaningful project to life,"Lorenzo Brooks, director of real estate development at the Emerson Collective, said in a statement. Slated to open in 2024, the center will be designed based on community input.

The project has recently found assistance through Bank of America, which donated $1 million for construction. The grant "is one of the largest the bank has awarded in Silicon Valley," according to a Jan. 21 press release.