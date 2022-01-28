Where do your recyclables go? Palo Alto struggles to track their destination as material heads abroad

Palo Alto leaders often tout the city's strong record when it comes to shifting waste away from landfills.
Between 2007 and 2016, the city's rate of diversion — which includes recycling, composting and reuse — jumped from 62% to 82%. By 2030, city officials hope to bring it to 95%, a key goal of the city's Zero Waste Plan.
But even though local numbers appear strong, things get really murky as soon as recycled goods leave town. The city's hauler, GreenWaste Recovery, brings local recyclable materials to its material-recovery facility in San Jose, where items are combined with tossed goods from other communities, separated by type and baled. The materials are then marketed to brokers, who ship them off to various destinations around the world.
When the City Council signed its most recent agreement with GreenWaste, council members made it clear that they would like the hauler to track the final destination of the city's recyclables so as to avoid shipments to places with poor environmental or human rights records. GreenWaste was charged with requesting information from its purchasers about the disposition of local recyclable materials. The hauler was also required to analyze this information and, relying on credible media reports from the nations that receive local materials, assess if there's any risk of environmental and human rights violations associated with waste operations.
To date, however, GreenWaste has failed to meet the council's expectations. Its most recent report, which was released this month, states that some of the brokers claim they don't know where local materials are going. Others know but don't want to tell. Others seemingly don't want to know.
At one point, GreenWaste explored the option of placing GPS units in bales of materials, a project it pursued after discussions with the Ecology Center in Berkeley. The hauler said that after discussing this option with brokers, the brokers made it clear that they don't want the GPS bales in their units and that if tracking units are found, bales may be returned to the sender, which GreenWaste states comes at "a great cost."
Despite the lack of information, most of the local materials continue to get exported, much of it to destinations unknown. GreenWaste reported that about 61% of the 164,651 tons that it recovered from local recycled material in 2021 went abroad, while 39% went to domestic markets. GreenWaste reported that 100% of the paper it received was exported, as well as 95% of all rigid plastic and film plastic.
The biggest questions pertain to cardboard. GreenWaste recovered 67,593 tons of cardboard from local recycling bins, making it by far the largest category of materials. It exported 95% of its cardboard, working through brokers such as Novato-based CellMark Inc., Orange-based Newport CH International and Berg Mill Supply, which is based in Los Angeles. All three of these companies declined to disclose where the cardboard goes.
OGO Fibers, which is based in Canada, was somewhat more forthcoming, reporting that the cardboard it gets from GreenWaste goes to Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea and India. The brokerage Super Link Plastic, which is based in Oakland, also sells to all of these nations, as well as to Indonesia and Taiwan.
While some of it goes to Asian nations such as India, Thailand and Malaysia, much goes to destinations unknown. With few exceptions, brokers have not been forthcoming about where the waste goes next. And GreenWaste acknowledges in the new report that the haulers dealing with these brokers have not been keen on pressing the issue.
The report from GreenWaste claims that the life cycle of commodities is "extremely difficult to track" and, given the current state of the market, brokers are "not in a position to place requirements on customers."
"Moreover, information on commodity markets, pricing, buyers and other information pertaining to commodity sales transactions constitute confidential and proprietary corporate Trade Secrets," the GreenWaste report states.
Both GreenWaste and its brokers, the report claims, "stand to be harmed by the disclosure of Trade Secrets." This could include losing markets for specific materials such as clamshells or film plastics, losing some markets and "jeopardizing relationships with buyers, with the potential to lose business."
The problem of tracing the destination of local trash became more acute in 2018, when longtime purchaser China closed off its market to almost all recyclable goods, leaving many nations, states and cities scrambling for new markets. The uncertainty in the market, as well as questionable labor and environmental practices in new markets, prompted the council to adopt the new tracing policy. Just before the council voted in 2019 to approve the new GreenWaste contract, with the traceability provisions, City Manager Ed Shikada said that he believes Palo Alto is "really breaking new ground in taking responsibility for what really is an international crisis."
GreenWaste argues in the new report that the task has proved all but impossible for some of the material that gets shipped abroad. At the same time, it has been able to find domestic markets for other materials, including for 100% of locally recycled aluminum cans, aluminum foil, tin and glass. It also has found domestic markets for 99% of local high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic (which is commonly used for milk jugs and shampoo bottles), as well as for 99% of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic (the type that is often used for soft drink bottles).
In its report, GreenWaste offered other ideas for ensuring that local waste is diverted from landfills. One proposal is a pilot project in which mixed paper is shredded and composted. Another is creating a process for GreenWaste and the city to quickly responding to availability of domestic processors, even at a higher cost. Yet another calls for exploring gasification for diapers and problematic plastics, a process that would convert these materials to natural gas (to date, the technology has been cost-prohibitive, according to the hauler).
The city is also considering alternative strategies. A new report from the Public Works Department acknowledges that given the lack of information from GreenWaste and its brokers, "it is not possible to definitively determine whether the materials are being recycled properly or whether they may be causing environmental or social problems." In response, staff is having conversations with other cities that have their recyclable materials processed at the GreenWaste facility about "requesting greater accounting of secondary markets utilized for recyclable materials."
"Initial feedback is that the majority of jurisdictions do not have recycling traceability requirements within their contracts but are interested in either joining a discussion forum or minimally being informed of Palo Alto's progress," the report states.
The city is also communicating with local legislators about developing policies that would require tracking of recyclable materials. This could involve creating a certification process to verify that recyclables are actually recycled and to "keep recyclables within the United States where laws and regulations can protect the environment and human health."
We had one of our annual cleanup days on Thursday. I put an obsolete printer on the sidewalk, assuming it would be recycled as e-waste. Instead, it was tossed into the back of the big landfill truck and crushed, along with all my other junk, my neighbor's mattresses, etc.
We have had the same experience as the above poster. When the system started and was well publicized, most of our items were taken the night before by interested parties who thought they could sell some of it. Our most recent pickup with a couple of nice items were just thrown into the back of a trash truck and squashed together.
When the clean up days were first touted we were told that the idea was others could reuse items and it was a way of recycling and reusing. Now the dates are top secret and it is quite apparent that they are just trash going to landfill.
On the point of tracking where recyclables end up, how much does this tracking cost? Whether or not they go to a suitable destination is a good aim, but it sounds an expensive aim to me. I would imagine that most of it ends up in a landfill somewhere in the world.
Last time representatives from the Utilities Department made a presentation to the council which included information about Palo Alto’s recycling program, staff were questioned about what happens to the recycled materials after it leaves Palo Alto. The phrase “See no evil, Hear no evil, Speak no evil” immediately sprang to mind.
For three years I have been engaged about the fate of our waste, realizing that the good act of "recycling" is doing harm. I appreciate our city's engagement with this topic but have found that the "study the problem" approach has inadvertently become the long term solution - while we study the problem, the harm of these materials continues.
As this article was written, I penned in the morning a letter to our Human Relations Commission (HRC). On Monday, in a joint session with the City Council, I was inspired by the concern about harm of racism within our Asian community. I asked the HRC to extend their view toward the global human impact of Palo Alto actions, and in particular toward the harm on the Southeast Asian community as they receive the waste papers and plastics Palo Alto generates.
As the article informs, our mixed papers and cardboard, as well as much of our plastics, are shipped to Southeast Asia. These materials have a devastating impact on Asian communities as well as the environment. This impact includes children picking through waste, uncontrolled burning and uncontrolled disposal often controlled by local gangs. A horrific human impact we are complicit in.
The difference between local and global is that we do not see the harm we do globally, but that harm is still there, and perhaps more severe. I invited the HRC to embrace and opine on by City policies that would cause adverse human impact beyond our boundaries.
I asked the HRC and ultimately Council to intervene to immediately STOP the shipments of paper and plastic overseas, rather than study. We have studied for 3 years, but each week we continue the shipments we do harm. After we stop the shipments we can regress to local disposal of paper and plastic, and celebrate that the harmful human impact has ended. This action would also be symbolic to other cities who also participate in this practice. This action would drive domestic and environmentally sound markets to emerge.
To learn more about plastic recycling check out this 9 minute video from climate town - both educational and humorous: Web Link
Here's a story by John Oliver on Plastic recycling. **Some adult language***
Web Link