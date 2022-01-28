PUBLIC AGENDA: Expansion of relocation assistance program; preliminary utilities rate projections

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 31.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with various employee groups. The council will then discuss expanding the city's relocation assistance program so that it applies to all apartment buildings with 10 or more units; consider options for a new public gym; and discuss a proposal to sell up to 1 million gallons of the city's individual supply guarantee from its Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency water allocation. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. The rest of the virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear a presentation on preliminary rate projections for the electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss community engagement efforts, hear a presentation on electric distribution infrastructure modernization for the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan and the commission's annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss 300 Pasteur Drive, the extension of the Stanford University Medical Center nursing pod and continue its discussion of ARB Awards. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.