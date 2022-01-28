City looks to expand relocation assistance for renters

Together, these two categories make up about 24% of the city's rental stock, according to Lauren Bigelow, fellow with Partnership for the Bay's Future, who has been working with the city to develop the new tenant policies.

The ordinance that the council will consider on Monday would expand the law so that it also applies to buildings that have between 10 and 49 dwellings. This includes the 1,579 residences in buildings that have between 20 and 49 apartments and the 1,228 residences in housing complexes with 10 to 19 units.

That policy, however, only applies to apartment buildings with 50 or more residences, which adds up to about 2,256 units across the city, or 22% of the city's rental stock.

The new law would modify a policy that city instituted in 2018, as new property owners of the President Hotel began to evict residents from the 75-apartment building at 488 University Ave. in preparation for converting the site into a boutique hotel. The 2018 law empowers tenants to receive relocation assistance from their landlords, with the amount varying by apartment types, from $7,000 for studios to $17,000 for apartments with three or more bedrooms.

But Chair Ed Lauing rejected the argument that landlords will collectively raise rents because of the new law. A landlord who evicts tenants already stands to lose rent money, particularly if they do so because they want to make the dwelling available to a family member or if they want to renovate it so that they can later charge even higher rent. Because it's the landlord who makes the decision about what to do with the property, the city's focus should be to protect tenants.

"They are going to ask themselves, 'How can get that money? How can I build that money into this process so that I make the same profit tomorrow as I do today?' The answer is, of course, that they will increase the rent."

The Planning and Transportation Commission also supported the broader application of the relocation-assistance law, with members voting 4-1 on Wednesday to recommend approving the new policy. Commissioner Bart Hechtman was the sole dissenter. He suggested that landlords will factor the relocation policy into their rents, which could hurt the very tenants that the city is trying to help.

The new law is an early step in a broader push on tenant protections that the council initiated last year. In November, council members directed staff to explore a host of new policies , including ones that would institute a registry of rental properties and that would limit how much landlords can charge in security deposits. The most contentious policy, which the council agreed to explore by a 4-3 vote, called for the creation of an "anti-gouging policy" that would cap rent hikes at buildings that are not covered by Assembly Bill 1482 , the 2019 state law that caps rent increases at 5% plus the rate of inflation. AB 1482 excludes multiunit buildings that had been built over the past 15 years.

Not everyone was thrilled about the new program. Anil Babbar, a representative from California Apartment Association, suggested that the proposal is coming at a "very irresponsible" time, when many small landlords are still having trouble collecting rents from tenants who stopped paying over the course of the pandemic.

The new law tries to limit impact on small landlords by excluding properties with fewer than 10 units. Given the exclusion of these properties, planning commissioners were satisfied that the new policy will do more good than harm. Even so, they lamented the relative dearth of data about local rent levels. They agreed that the law, once passed, should be further refined in the coming months to include a waiver process for landlords who can demonstrate that they are financially burdened.

City looks to expand relocation assistance for renters

Under revisions, evicted tenants in apartment buildings with 10 or more units will be eligible for payments