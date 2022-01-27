Special 'attention:' Art center opens new show with online reception

The Palo Alto Art Center marks the opening of its new exhibition, "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration" with a virtual reception on Friday, Jan. 28, 6:15 to 8 p.m. The "Creative Attention" show features the work of 18 artists who explore themes of mending, healing, restoration, belonging, sustainability and resiliency as alternatives to the stress and anxiety of modern society.

The online reception includes a virtual gallery walkthrough with guest curator Ann Trinca, comments from artists featured in the show, hands-on art activities, readings and a meditation session.

"Creative Attention," which opened last weekend, features works in a variety of media, including several site-specific installations and runs through May 21.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.