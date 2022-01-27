Nonprofit welcomes Year of the Tiger with red envelope distribution, fundraiser

While WizChinese won't hold its annual Lunar New Year festival in light of the recent omicron surge, the nonprofit still plans to spread cheer to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Children can get their hands on a coveted red envelope at the Trees of Gratitude, a community art display at the intersection of Bryant Street and Lowell Avenue in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood. More than 100 envelopes holding a mystery item will be distributed, along with a greeting card from the organization, on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. The trees are decked out with a paper dragon and other red and gold decorations with symbols of hope for the new year.

The organization also is holding a fundraiser for the Stanford Center for Asian Health Research and Education (Stanford CARE). People who donate $20 or more will be entered into a raffle for a handful of Stanford CARE mugs. Those who contribute $50-$99 will be gifted with a "delicious sauce" valued at $12. Finally, donors who give $100 or more will be treated to a tasty box of Yunnan-style dim sum valued at $29. Funds will be accepted by visiting wizchinese.org/donate-2. Supporters will be contacted by email on how to retrieve their gift. More information on Stanford CARE can be found at med.stanford.edu/care.