Police investigate attempted carjacking near Stanford Arboretum

A caregiver who was picking up two children outside of the Stanford Arboretum Children's Center fled from a man who attempted to steal her car on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

At around 4:30 p.m., a caregiver picked up two pre-school aged children from the cul-de-sac in front of the arboretum at 215 Quarry Road. When she began to drive away, a man suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle and approached the driver's window. He demanded that she give him the car with the children inside, according to a police press release.

The caregiver, a woman in her 50s, was scared and quickly drove away, police said. No one was injured.

After returning the children to their home, the woman notified the mother who then called the police. Emergency dispatchers received the call around 5:25 p.m.

The woman described the suspect as a tall Black man who was between 25 and 30 years old and had a thin build, police said. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and "old" shoes, according to the woman.