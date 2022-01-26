News

Police investigate attempted carjacking near Stanford Arboretum

Caregiver had 2 children with her when man stopped her vehicle

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 26, 2022, 10:44 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A caregiver who was picking up two children outside of the Stanford Arboretum Children's Center fled from a man who attempted to steal her car on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Palo Alto police are investigating an attempted carjacking that reportedly occurred outside of the Stanford Arboretum Children's Center on Jan. 25, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

At around 4:30 p.m., a caregiver picked up two pre-school aged children from the cul-de-sac in front of the arboretum at 215 Quarry Road. When she began to drive away, a man suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle and approached the driver's window. He demanded that she give him the car with the children inside, according to a police press release.

The caregiver, a woman in her 50s, was scared and quickly drove away, police said. No one was injured.

After returning the children to their home, the woman notified the mother who then called the police. Emergency dispatchers received the call around 5:25 p.m.

The woman described the suspect as a tall Black man who was between 25 and 30 years old and had a thin build, police said. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and "old" shoes, according to the woman.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

There have been no similar crimes recently reported in the city, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police investigate attempted carjacking near Stanford Arboretum

Caregiver had 2 children with her when man stopped her vehicle

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 26, 2022, 10:44 am

A caregiver who was picking up two children outside of the Stanford Arboretum Children's Center fled from a man who attempted to steal her car on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

At around 4:30 p.m., a caregiver picked up two pre-school aged children from the cul-de-sac in front of the arboretum at 215 Quarry Road. When she began to drive away, a man suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle and approached the driver's window. He demanded that she give him the car with the children inside, according to a police press release.

The caregiver, a woman in her 50s, was scared and quickly drove away, police said. No one was injured.

After returning the children to their home, the woman notified the mother who then called the police. Emergency dispatchers received the call around 5:25 p.m.

The woman described the suspect as a tall Black man who was between 25 and 30 years old and had a thin build, police said. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and "old" shoes, according to the woman.

There have been no similar crimes recently reported in the city, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.