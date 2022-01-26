Man in critical condition after East Palo Alto shooting

East Palo Alto police are seeking information related to a shooting that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition on Tuesday night.

The city's ShotSpotter activation identified possible gunfire around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Palo Verde Avenue, about a block south of Bay Road. Officers located evidence of a possible shooting but didn't find anyone who was injured, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived at a hospital. Police arrived at the hospital to contact the man, who is a 20-year-old East Palo Alto resident. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by any of the following means: send an anonymous email to [email protected]; send an anonymous text from or voicemail to 650-409-6792; or call Detective Moore at 650-942-1572.