She was able to guide officers to the men's 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra rental car, which at the time was the sole car in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West El Camino Real, police said.

A woman whose car was burglarized reported that she was tracking her device, which was in the 600 block of San Antonio Road in Mountain View at about 8:45 p.m.

At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, calls started coming in to police about a rash of auto break-ins, with many of the victims reporting their locked vehicles were broken into while they were out to eat.

The men were arrested after one of the victims was able to track their movements via an electronic device they are suspected of taking from her parked car, according to a police press release issued Monday.

The men, 21- and 22-year-old residents of Stockton, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including auto burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, police said.

The burglaries took place in parking lots in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue, 2300 block of Birch Street, 400 block of Cambridge Avenue, 2600 block of El Camino Real and 4200 block of El Camino Real.

The men allegedly broke car windows to access the items. One of the men was later found with a window punch tool, police said.

The men were arrested and officers found several items, including laptops, backpacks and other electronic devices, allegedly taken from at least eight vehicles that day between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., in Palo Alto. The items were all left in plain view, according to police.

Officers followed the car and pulled it over in the 900 block of San Antonio Road in Los Altos at about 9 p.m., according to police.

Pair arrested in string of car break-ins after they were tracked with victim's device

Burglaries took place in California Avenue business district, along El Camino Real