Pair arrested in string of car break-ins after they were tracked with victim's device

Police arrested two men suspected of several vehicle break-ins in Palo Alto on Thursday night.
The men were arrested after one of the victims was able to track their movements via an electronic device they are suspected of taking from her parked car, according to a police press release issued Monday.
At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, calls started coming in to police about a rash of auto break-ins, with many of the victims reporting their locked vehicles were broken into while they were out to eat.
A woman whose car was burglarized reported that she was tracking her device, which was in the 600 block of San Antonio Road in Mountain View at about 8:45 p.m.
She was able to guide officers to the men's 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra rental car, which at the time was the sole car in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West El Camino Real, police said.
Officers followed the car and pulled it over in the 900 block of San Antonio Road in Los Altos at about 9 p.m., according to police.
The men were arrested and officers found several items, including laptops, backpacks and other electronic devices, allegedly taken from at least eight vehicles that day between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., in Palo Alto. The items were all left in plain view, according to police.
The men allegedly broke car windows to access the items. One of the men was later found with a window punch tool, police said.
The burglaries took place in parking lots in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue, 2300 block of Birch Street, 400 block of Cambridge Avenue, 2600 block of El Camino Real and 4200 block of El Camino Real.
Officers found all the stolen laptops and most of the victims' other property
The men, 21- and 22-year-old residents of Stockton, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including auto burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
It’s fun to see all our neighbors screeching about the racisms and the mean policemen on the retirement/possible sheriff run articles about Bob Jonsen, but absolute crickets in these comments when they make good arrests. Of course the soft on crime DA they elected will have these boys out in the street and low to no prosecution, allowing them to keep stealing… but that’s unpleasant to think about, so we don’t.