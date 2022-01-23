Around Town: Palo Alto modifies city services as omicron wave continues

In the latest column, news about city service changes due to the recent COVID-19 surge and upcoming meetings for a new Magical Bridge Playground in East Palo Alto.

ABUDANCE OF CAUTION ... The current wave of COVID-19 cases brought by the omicron variant has forced the city of Palo Alto to adjust its services in an effort to reduce the spread. After gathering in person to pick its new mayor and vice mayor on Jan. 3, the City Council reverted to virtual-only meetings for the rest of this month.

Walk-up services at City Hall also have been limited, and anyone who is seeking in-person assistance can expect long wait times. The city's Development Center, where the public can find help with matters such as building permits or inspections, has also gone down the remote meeting route. It anticipates switching back to in-person services next month.

The Palo Alto City Library implemented several changes on Jan. 18, notably the temporary closures of the Children's, College Terrace and Downtown libraries and reduced hours at the Rinconada Library, which is now operating on Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

The spirit of safety also rings true at the Palo Alto Art Center, where the Children's Fine Art Department has pushed back the start of winter classes to Feb. 4. Refunds or makeup classes will be made available after that date. Enrolled students can expect the center to contact them with detailed information on their specific class.