PUBLIC AGENDA: Update on '100 Community Conversations'; relocation assistance ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 24.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update from the Human Relations Commission about the project "100 Community Conversations on Race and the Lived Experience in Palo Alto." The council will then discuss the proposed business tax and consider modifications to the height transitions in the RM-40 zone district. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a new chair and vice chair and get annual reports on the city's aquatics program and golf performance. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider revisions to the city's relocation assistance ordinance so that it applies to all developments with 10 or more dwellings. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.