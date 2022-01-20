Stanford nurse disappears after abruptly leaving shift

A search effort is underway for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday after abruptly leaving his shift.
According to a public Facebook page, Michael Odell, 27, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.
Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.
Friends are working on setting up search parties and the California Highway Patrol was said to be conducting a search of the refuge on foot, by plane and by using sniffer dogs.
In a statement, Stanford Health Care said, "Upon being informed that a traveling nurse with Stanford Health Care may be missing, we alerted authorities and are working with them to help confirm this nurse's whereabouts. We are deeply concerned and hope that this nurse is found quickly and safely."
Odell is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve covering his left arm. He was last seen wearing gray scrubs when he left his job.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Stanford
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
He looks like a nice person. I truly hope he is found safely, and soon.
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Prayers.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thanks for the link to the Facebook group.
I hope he can be found safely soon.