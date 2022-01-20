News

Stanford nurse disappears after abruptly leaving shift

Search underway for Michael Odell in the Don Edwards wildlife refuge

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 9:51 am 3
Updated: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 12:00 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A search effort is underway for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday after abruptly leaving his shift.

Michael Odell. Courtesy Find Michael Odell Facebook page.

According to a public Facebook page, Michael Odell, 27, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.

Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.

Friends are working on setting up search parties and the California Highway Patrol was said to be conducting a search of the refuge on foot, by plane and by using sniffer dogs.

In a statement, Stanford Health Care said, "Upon being informed that a traveling nurse with Stanford Health Care may be missing, we alerted authorities and are working with them to help confirm this nurse's whereabouts. We are deeply concerned and hope that this nurse is found quickly and safely."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Odell is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve covering his left arm. He was last seen wearing gray scrubs when he left his job.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Stanford nurse disappears after abruptly leaving shift

Search underway for Michael Odell in the Don Edwards wildlife refuge

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 9:51 am
Updated: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 12:00 pm

A search effort is underway for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday after abruptly leaving his shift.

According to a public Facebook page, Michael Odell, 27, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.

Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.

Friends are working on setting up search parties and the California Highway Patrol was said to be conducting a search of the refuge on foot, by plane and by using sniffer dogs.

In a statement, Stanford Health Care said, "Upon being informed that a traveling nurse with Stanford Health Care may be missing, we alerted authorities and are working with them to help confirm this nurse's whereabouts. We are deeply concerned and hope that this nurse is found quickly and safely."

Odell is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve covering his left arm. He was last seen wearing gray scrubs when he left his job.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Fritzie Blue
Registered user
Stanford
3 hours ago
Fritzie Blue, Stanford
Registered user
3 hours ago

He looks like a nice person. I truly hope he is found safely, and soon.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

NanaDi
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
NanaDi, Midtown
Registered user
3 hours ago

Prayers.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
3 hours ago

Thanks for the link to the Facebook group.

I hope he can be found safely soon.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.