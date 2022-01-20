Show offers insight into personal 'Stories'

Last fall, multimedia artist Shirley Bunger led a 10-week class at the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) in Mountain View, taking participants through exercises that explored a subject everyone knows well by now, but has vastly different, personal experiences of: the pandemic.

"Stories," a show of Bunger's own pieces alongside students' responses from the class, opened earlier this month at CSMA's Mohr Gallery and will be on view through March 25.

Bunger, CSMA's first artist in residence, explored a range of collage techniques and encouraged students to find ways to incorporate vintage papers, envelopes, images and ephemera to build multimedia pieces that spoke to their experiences in these unusual times.

The Mohr Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community School of Music and Arts is located at 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. For more information, visit arts4all.org.