Planning commission not swayed by Castilleja's plan to add students

After more than five years of revisions and public hearings over its contentious plan to redevelop its campus, Castilleja School sent a signal last week that its patience is wearing thin and asked the city in a letter to provide it with "clear direction" and "minimal further requests."
But any hopes that the school may have held about the project getting expedited evaporated Wednesday night, when the Planning and Transportation Commission began to revisit many of the questions that it had seemingly answered two years ago and relaunched old debates about enrollment increases and the number of events that the school should be allowed to have.
Responding to the City Council's directions from last March, the planning commission spent five hours debating the proposal Wednesday and took a long series of informal votes, with the idea of voting on the project at a future meeting after receiving more information. This was the commission's third hearing in a little over a month on Castilleja's redevelopment plan, which includes rebuilding its academic facilities, constructing an underground garage, relocating its swimming pool and gradually increasing student enrollment from the current level of 422 to 540.
For most members, the hearing had a déjà vu quality. Both the planning commission and the Architectural Review Board had already recommended approving the project in late 2020. The council, however, supported further revisions and remanded the project back to these panels to explore adjustments such as a smaller garage, a fresh look at school events and new measures to contain traffic impacts from the student expansion.
While the Wednesday hearing didn't bring the project much closer to a decision, it made it abundantly clear that the commission — much like the community — remains very much split on the project. Three of the seven commissioners indicated that they would oppose allowing Castilleja to gradually enroll up to 540 students under the new conditional use permit. Instead, they lobbied for a more modest alternative: allowing 450 students and then keeping that enrollment steady for a few years to evaluate traffic impacts. Once the school proves that it can manage any traffic problems that result from the expansion, it could request further enrollment.
The commission's newly elected Chair Ed Lauing and Vice Chair Doria Summa both supported this approach, as did Commissioner Bryna Chang. On the other side were commissioners Bart Hechtman, Giselle Roohparvar and Cari Templeton, who maintained that it would be unreasonably onerous to require Castilleja to return for a fresh conditional use permit every time they want to add students. (The seventh commissioner recused himself from the deliberation on the advice of the City Attorney's Office.)
Hechtman noted that the conditions that the commission had previously approved already address traffic impacts. To ramp up enrollment, Castilleja would be required to adopt an array of transportation-demand-management tools such as shuttles, bike improvements and carpool programs that would allow it to meet a stringent "no net new trips" standard. The school would be required to measure its trips and submit reports three times a year. If it exceeds the baseline standards of 440 trips in the peak morning hours and the average daily trip total of 1,294, it would be required to adopt additional measures to curb traffic. If three consecutive reports show that it is exceeding these standards, the city would be able to require that the school cut its enrollment.
Given that these conditions are already embedded in the project, Hechtman and Templeton both suggested that requiring Castilleja to go through a new approval process even after it demonstrates that it can grow without exacerbating traffic conditions is an unnecessary exercise.
Hechtman noted that the process is now in year six and that the debate remains as heated as ever. All parties, he suggested, want "finality," he said.
"This process has bitterly divided next-door neighbors," Hechtman said. "To think that we will complete this process and then a year and a half from when they increase to 450, when they demonstrate through their traffic studies that there's been no net increase, to think that we would start this process again? … To think that would be quick or painless is not realistic."
Others had a different viewpoint. Chang, Summa and Lauing all supported taking a more measured approach. All three indicated that they would not support approving Castilleja's proposed path to 540 students, a position that dealt a blow to the school's expansion plan.
"I understand that 540 is a business goal of the school, but there's really no justification or urgency to do that on behalf of the city right now. … 450 is pretty sizeable and I think we should wait and get some proof points on 450 and revisit it," Lauing said.
Summa also she said would oppose a plan that would allow the school to automatically get to 540 students.
"There's been, unfortunately, so much of a loss of faith between the community and the school regarding enrollment, and I think that's just a better way to do it," Summa said.
The Wednesday hearing occurred a week after Castilleja submitted a letter claiming that the city is acting illegally and discriminating against the school by requiring it to apply for a zoning text amendment to add an underground garage. In the letter, Castilleja's attorney David Lanferman urged the planning commission to "provide clear direction with minimal further requests of Staff and Castilleja so that Project review can proceed in accordance with the PTC's prior positive recommendation for approval."
The argument appeared to have little effect on the six commissioners who participated in the review. In another setback for the school, the commission's leading advocate for approving the proposal, Michael Alcheck, concluded his 10-year term last month. In the last hearing on the project, Alcheck had criticized the city for "moving the goal posts" on the school and imposing too many demands. Meanwhile, his replacement, Keith Reckdahl, was discouraged by the City Attorney's Office from participating in the review of the Castilleja project because of his participation in Palo Alto Neighborhoods, an umbrella coalition of neighborhoods that last year submitted a letter criticizing the Castilleja plan, which it argued severely conflicts with the municipal code.
To avoid any appearance of conflict, Reckdahl announced at the beginning of the discussion that he will recuse.
"I find that frustrating, that I'm unable to do my job as a commissioner, but I do acknowledge that this will allow the commission to reach a conclusion that is unquestionably fair and impartial, and that's very important," Reckdahl said.
His absence was felt immediately, with the commission deadlocking in a series of 3-3 votes, first over the enrollment figures and then over what kind of information it should request from staff so that it could make a final decision. Hechtman had requested that staff return with a more detailed calendar showing the semesters when Castilleja would be expected to reach the higher enrollment numbers. His proposal fell by the same 3-3 vote, with Roohparvar and Templeton joining him.
On other outstanding issues, commissioners found themselves in general alignment. They all supported obtaining more information about Castilleja's annual events, which Chang suggested should be curtailed. They also all agreed that the new transportation-demand management program should be overseen by a stakeholder committee that includes both the school and neighborhood residents. And everyone agreed that the city should develop a speedier process for imposing penalties and taking corrective action if the school is not successful in keeping traffic levels at the current levels.
The commission also supported the idea of lowering the parking requirement for the school to account for its suite of traffic-reduction programs. This, they noted, would potentially cut the size of the school's proposed underground garage, an element of the project that has polarized both the neighborhood and the commission.
"I am in favor of reducing required parking so that we can maintain the applicant's enrollment goals without having to build unnecessary parking structures," said Templeton, who at prior hearings had opposed the garage idea.
When it came to the five garage designs submitted by Castilleja, the commission did not take a strong stance but did lean in one direction. The two most likely options, known as Option D and Option E, call for underground facilities with 69 and 52 cars, respectively. Of the two, however, only Option E is consistent with the council's direction from last year that the new garage contain no more than 50% of the school's required parking. While Hechtman suggested more analysis of the pros and cons of the two options, the majority of the commission agreed that Option E would be their preferred approach of the two.
"I wish we had a no-garage option, but it's clear the council didn't intend that," Summa said.
As in the past, the commission received dozens of letters prior to the hearing that further underscored the lack of consensus among residents about Castilleja's proposal. Kimberly Wong, who owns a house near the school, argued in a letter that if Castilleja wants to grow, it should build a new campus outside Palo Alto to serve the many students who don't live in the city.
"But instead, Castilleja chose to stubbornly and myopically insist on having an underground garage as the guiding light to achieve their expansion ambition," Wong wrote. "The reason the community has been firmly against their proposal is because even after multiple redesigns, Castilleja has still yet to provide a single viable no-garage option that will be good for the environment and good for the neighborhood."
Cindy Chen, who also lives near the school, took the opposite view and implored the commission to advance the project. The school, she said, "has been making compromises for years."
"And while that process marches on, every year there are girls who could have access to the education they are hoping for but don't," Chen wrote. "The time matters. It may feel like it doesn't but it really matters to real kids."
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Interesting that Reckdahl recused only because of a letter written by PAN in the past.
Cari Templeton is currently Membership Chair of PA LWV which now has a petition link on its website encouraging signatures about Palo Alto affordable housing.
The League Housing Committee advocates to the City and sometimes urges people to show up for key City meetings to support the League position.
To think that the LWV Membership Chair isn’t acting above reproach as a City Commissioner is noteworthy. Will Templeton recuse herself from affordable housing items? Time to. Why is this any different that Reckdahl - he’s not even an PAN officer.
Bart Hechtman’s recent lengthy monologue to try to convince the public that he has no conflict, ignored his undeniable appearance of conflict, about which he remained silent.
So Reckdahl takes the high road - and the other two?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Excellent points. He had to recuse himself for a letter?? So tired of the double-standard that favors only the big stake holdders.
Re the League of Women Voters petition, by the same logic City Councilwoman Cormack should certainly recuse herself from most issues. Her collusion with LWV president Liz Kniss during the confirmation of Mayor and Vice Mayor re trying to change the rules mid-gane was totally transparent and way more serious than a letter.
In Alcheck's 10 -- TEN -- years on the commission, did he ever once recuse himself?? Of course not.
Congratulations to the new Chair and Vice Chair. Thanks for finally bringing some objectivity and common sense to this. To date, we've only heard vague promises that there'll no traffic impacts based on outdated traffic numbers.
What a shameful waste of time and money!
What can we do to change this double standard of recusal??
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Land is scarce on the Peninsula, resulting in issues of school density and housing density. Palo Alto City's inability to make timely and balanced decisions on housing density is emblematic of why we have SB8, 9 and 10. Its inability to make a decision after 6 years on school density at Castilleja has allowed the question do descend into ugly ad hominem attacks. The City seems unable to make decisions on almost anything important. We and Castilleja deserve a decision, not a restart.
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Oh it is rich that Mr. Reckdahl is advised to recuse. Being a gentleman, he does.
And Alcheck, for 10 LONG years, was given a pass, despite his family's contributions to Castilleja as previous describe in detail, online, by Rebecca Eisenberg.
And why is there NOT a NO GARAGE ALTERNATIVE as mentioned by Ms. Suma.
Because Dudek did not include one in their DEIR and Staff, when asked to return with a NO GARAGE ALTERNATIVE, never did. Castilleja and Staff just assumed an illegal in a residential area underground garage would be approved.
Time to demand a NO GARAGE ALTERNATIVE.
A garage is not needed per VERY CAREFUL reading of the 7/23/21 Fehr & Peers' Castilleja Parking Study.
The study identified 143 available on site and adjacent to the school frontage parking spaces; 39 more than the 104 parking spaces Fehr & Peers deemed "appropriate" for an enrollment of 540 students.
PTC/CC please carefully read this report!
No parking garage equals no need for a Utility Easement for the Melville sewer line. Still can't find out if this has been granted and whether Castilleja or us, the taxpayer, will foot the bill for any damage due to Castilleja's underground tunnel (garage to campus) running mere feet below this vital sewer line.
And no need to move an estimated 530,000 cubic feet of soil for garage construction. And less traffic congestion during and after construction.
It is ridiculous to worry about the amount of time Castilleja's expansion plans have been discussed. If they had been sq foot appropriate, did not require breaking/bending/twisting of PA Codes/Ordinances and did not require an easement or other "special treatment"; the project would be done by now.
Congratulations to the residents who oppose this project and have fought against it so valiantly.
PTC and CC: Please request a NO GARAGE Alternative, which was sadly missing from the original DEIR. That was, IMO, the beginning of this entire fiasco. Thank you.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Bravo to Commissioners Hecthman, Roophavar, and Templeton for calling out the completely ridiculous suggestion that Castilleja should apply for a new CUP every time they want to add students. That line of thinking is proof that there are some city leaders who really do want to drive Castilleja into the ground while ignoring facts. Let’s stop here for a moment on those two points. 1. They want to make it as difficult as possible for a school to improve conditions and educate kids without new impacts. Okay, what makes sense in that statement when you know it is coming from city leaders? Communities need strong schools, all kinds of strong schools. 2. They think this process will go quickly next time, but they don’t believe in the documented and researched TDM results. Castilleja has the data on the trip reductions, but three commissioners won’t believe it. And they say that voters are supposed to believe this reapplication process will be efficient? We have the data on the CUP process. It is slow and divisive. Meanwhile, educational opportunities are lost. I appreciate how steady and reasonable Commissioners Templeton, Roophavar, and Hechtman were as they based their comments on facts, data, research, and true reflection on the work they have been charged to do.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I agree with the sentiment that Hechtman should voluntarily recuse himself, or have our City Attorney recuse Him. Meeting with Castilleja’s lawyers is a conflict of interest and calls into question his fairness and objectivity about the many issues regarding Castilleja. We need to hold our Commissioners to the highest standards of conduct!Thank you Ed Lauing for heading up the PTC in a objective manner.
Also, there should be a No Garage alternative for PTC to weigh in on.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
54 minutes ago
Registered user
54 minutes ago
This June will be the 6th year since Castilleja submitted their plan for the underground garage. I really don't understand why it is so important to them. Is Castilleja in the business of educating girls or building an underground garage? The parents should really should ask the leadership team of the school to understand what are their priorities. It is really sad to see how hard they have wasted so much time in fighting for the garage instead of coming up with really sustainable way to educating more girls. Now even hire a new lawyer to threaten the City into getting what they want.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
47 minutes ago
Registered user
47 minutes ago
I think Commissioner Chang is right on about asking the number of events in different time of the day. Events during evenings and weekends have significant impact to the neighborhood's quality of life. Therefore, it should be strictly limited. Commissioner Templeton tried to make a case that school should be allowed to have as many events as they want. However, she neglected to recognize this is a single family residential area. Events traffic was not studied in the EIR which has significant impact to the neighborhood. If she wants Castilleja to have more events, then those events should be offsite in the current campus or better yet find new campus that is away from others home.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
12 minutes ago
Registered user
12 minutes ago
Casti supporters, please explain EXACTLY how the proposed traffic monitoring plan will work to ensure there are no backups on Embarcadero which is already jammed much of the day. A few simple questions:
Who pays for the monitoring, Casti or taxpayers? How often will it be monitored? What times of the day? Will monitoring be done on weekends and evenings for special events? What are the penalties for violations? Are there escalating penalties for repeat violations (an obvious concern with Casti)? Who will ensure monitoring is done at peak times rather than when traffic is lightest? (I ask because PA has a known history of conducting traffic studies when traffic is the lightest, forcing residents of Crescent Park and elsewhere to fund their own studies)
I must have missed the answers to those and other concerns over the years.
Re Hechtman's recusal, why are you calling on him to voluntarily recuse himself when he already has? Are you also calling for Templeton and Cormack to voluntarily recuse themselves? If not, why not?