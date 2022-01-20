Arts

Labor of loaf: Manresa Bread expands to Palo Alto

Dig into sourdough bread with house-milled flour, new pastries and more

by Sara Hayden / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 1:12 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Avery Ruzicka. Courtesy Aubrie Pick.

Manresa Bread is expanding into Palo Alto's Town & Country Village this spring. This marks the fourth location for the institution founded by head baker Avery Ruzicka.

At the new shop, the team plans to expand their repertoire and premiere new products. The menu is still being developed, and will feature Ruzicka's naturally fermented sourdough bread made with house-milled flour, almond croissants and monkey bread. Customers also be able to grab a bite at the cafe with items like bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, breakfast bowls, quiche and coffee. Retail items like granola and bake-at-home mixes also will be available.

And thanks to a design with an open kitchen, guests will be able to see the team showcase their pastry talents in the 1,700-square-foot space. This connection between customers and the people crafting their food is key, Ruzicka said.

"You can walk into a space where things are being created and a kitchen where people are at work ... My team takes great pride in what they do," Ruzicka said. "I want it to be clear who's making it — there's a team of dedicated employees behind all the products that we put out there."

In addition to offering baked goods, the Manresa Bread team also has been known to share tips, and even starters, especially with the surge in sourdough interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"It's been really fun to see people get so excited," Ruzicka said.

Ruzicka, a 2020 James Beard finalist, found her own passion for bread while working at the three Michelin-starred Manresa restaurant with chef David Kinch. Ruzicka started as a food runner before taking charge of the restaurant's bread program and ultimately founding Manresa Bread. Now, there are locations in Los Gatos, Los Altos and Campbell, in addition to the upcoming Palo Alto store.

Ruzicka said the team is excited about the latest Manresa Bread opening.

"Especially after a tough couple of years, everyone's had their head down," Ruzicka said. "To see the customer's reaction is a very exciting thing ... One of the joys of baking is (the team) gets to share what they're passionate about."

Manresa Bread, (coming soon) 855 El Camino Real, Suite 138, Palo Alto; 271 State St., Los Altos, 650-946-2293; 195 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 408-340-5171; 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, 408-402-5372, manresabread.com.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

Sara Hayden is a former writer for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Labor of loaf: Manresa Bread expands to Palo Alto

Dig into sourdough bread with house-milled flour, new pastries and more

by Sara Hayden / TheSixFifty.com

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 1:12 pm

Manresa Bread is expanding into Palo Alto's Town & Country Village this spring. This marks the fourth location for the institution founded by head baker Avery Ruzicka.

At the new shop, the team plans to expand their repertoire and premiere new products. The menu is still being developed, and will feature Ruzicka's naturally fermented sourdough bread made with house-milled flour, almond croissants and monkey bread. Customers also be able to grab a bite at the cafe with items like bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, breakfast bowls, quiche and coffee. Retail items like granola and bake-at-home mixes also will be available.

And thanks to a design with an open kitchen, guests will be able to see the team showcase their pastry talents in the 1,700-square-foot space. This connection between customers and the people crafting their food is key, Ruzicka said.

"You can walk into a space where things are being created and a kitchen where people are at work ... My team takes great pride in what they do," Ruzicka said. "I want it to be clear who's making it — there's a team of dedicated employees behind all the products that we put out there."

In addition to offering baked goods, the Manresa Bread team also has been known to share tips, and even starters, especially with the surge in sourdough interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been really fun to see people get so excited," Ruzicka said.

Ruzicka, a 2020 James Beard finalist, found her own passion for bread while working at the three Michelin-starred Manresa restaurant with chef David Kinch. Ruzicka started as a food runner before taking charge of the restaurant's bread program and ultimately founding Manresa Bread. Now, there are locations in Los Gatos, Los Altos and Campbell, in addition to the upcoming Palo Alto store.

Ruzicka said the team is excited about the latest Manresa Bread opening.

"Especially after a tough couple of years, everyone's had their head down," Ruzicka said. "To see the customer's reaction is a very exciting thing ... One of the joys of baking is (the team) gets to share what they're passionate about."

Manresa Bread, (coming soon) 855 El Camino Real, Suite 138, Palo Alto; 271 State St., Los Altos, 650-946-2293; 195 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 408-340-5171; 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, 408-402-5372, manresabread.com.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

Sara Hayden is a former writer for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Comments

Bob's
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Jan 20, 2022 at 9:19 pm
Bob's, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
on Jan 20, 2022 at 9:19 pm

Can’t wait!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.