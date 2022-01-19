News

Resident with baseball bat chases off home intruder

Man arrested after break-in, neighborhood search

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A man was arrested after he allegedly entered an occupied home and fled after being confronted by a bat-wielding resident in Palo Alto's Southgate neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a home at about 6:45 a.m. after a woman in her 70s reported the intruder was in her home in the 400 block of Sequoia Avenue, near Peers Park. Her husband, who is also in his 70s, had just chased the man out of their home with a baseball bat, according to a police press release.

Responding officers discovered the man had entered the residence through an unlocked sliding glass door. Nothing was stolen from the home and no one was injured, police said.

As they searched the neighborhood, one officer caught a glimpse of the alleged burglar entering an unlocked side yard gate of a home in the 300 block of Sequoia. Police didn't find him when they searched the yard.

Police dispatch received another call around 7:30 a.m. in the middle of their search. A woman in her 40s said a man had just stolen a bicycle from her detached garage in the 1600 block of Escobita Avenue. A minute later, police detained the man without incident after spotting him riding the stolen bicycle on Portola Avenue at Miramonte Avenue.

The man, a 44-year-old Redwood City resident, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony; and two misdemeanors, prowling and trespassing.

There is currently no known connection between Tuesday's incident and any others, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

