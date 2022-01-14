News

Eight people rob tobacco store at gunpoint

Group flees with cash register, merchandise

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 14, 2022, 9:46 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Surveillance cameras captured images of eight people who robbed the Raw Smoke Shop at 265 California Ave. in Palo Alto on Jan. 13, 2022. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

A tobacco store clerk was pistol-whipped during a robbery involving eight people, some who were armed with handguns, on Thursday night, Palo Alto police said.

The theft occurred at the Raw Smoke Shop, located at 265 California Ave. in the California Avenue business district. Police dispatchers received a call at about 9:54 p.m. from the clerk. Officers responded immediately, but the robbers had already fled the scene, police said in a press release.

The group entered the open business just before closing time. The clerk, who is in his 50s, was the only person in the store at the time. At least two of the people, and maybe more, were holding handguns. One of the robbers ordered the clerk to the ground and another pistol-whipped him in the back of the head, he told police.

The clerk stayed on the ground for the remainder of the robbery. The group stole merchandise and the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of money. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The clerk couldn't see whether they left on foot or in a vehicle, police said. He suffered minor injuries to his head but declined medical attention.

Surveillance cameras in the store captured images of all eight people, who each wore a face covering. The clerk could not provide any further description.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Detectives are actively investigating the robbery. There have been no recent similar cases in Palo Alto, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Eight people rob tobacco store at gunpoint

Group flees with cash register, merchandise

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 14, 2022, 9:46 am

A tobacco store clerk was pistol-whipped during a robbery involving eight people, some who were armed with handguns, on Thursday night, Palo Alto police said.

The theft occurred at the Raw Smoke Shop, located at 265 California Ave. in the California Avenue business district. Police dispatchers received a call at about 9:54 p.m. from the clerk. Officers responded immediately, but the robbers had already fled the scene, police said in a press release.

The group entered the open business just before closing time. The clerk, who is in his 50s, was the only person in the store at the time. At least two of the people, and maybe more, were holding handguns. One of the robbers ordered the clerk to the ground and another pistol-whipped him in the back of the head, he told police.

The clerk stayed on the ground for the remainder of the robbery. The group stole merchandise and the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of money. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The clerk couldn't see whether they left on foot or in a vehicle, police said. He suffered minor injuries to his head but declined medical attention.

Surveillance cameras in the store captured images of all eight people, who each wore a face covering. The clerk could not provide any further description.

Detectives are actively investigating the robbery. There have been no recent similar cases in Palo Alto, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Sorry, but further commenting on this topic has been closed.