PUBLIC AGENDA: Review of business tax poll; elementary and secondary schools dyslexia update

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 13, 2022, 4:49 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not meeting this week.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the results of a recent poll pertaining to the proposed business tax. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to hear an elementary and secondary schools dyslexia update, get an auditor's report and approve members of the parcel tax oversight committee. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. To view the agenda and check on the format of the meeting, visit go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its review of Castilleja School's proposal to redevelop portions of its campus at 1310 Bryant St. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its chair and vice chair and discuss the upcoming commission retreat. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. The agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss allocation of public art microgrants, allocate funding for cleaning and maintenance of artwork, and consider accepting artwork donation by artist Chandrika Marla. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 910 3960 8071.

