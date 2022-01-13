Mountain View resident sworn in as new Superior Court judge

Hanley Chew, a 51-year-old Mountain View resident, was sworn into the Santa Clara County Superior Court bench on Jan. 5, the court announced Wednesday.

He was sworn in by Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner. Ninth Circuit of Appeals Judge Lucy Koh, who is an alumna of Santa Clara County Superior Court, also spoke about Judge Chew.

"Judge Chew joins our Court with an impressive background and career in both public and private practice, having served in the U.S. Attorney's Office along with several prestigious Bay Area law firms," Zayner said. "It is my great pleasure to welcome Judge Hanley Chew to the Superior Court Bench. We look forward to his many contributions to the people of Santa Clara County, providing equal justice for all in a fair, accessible manner and promoting public trust and confidence in the judicial system."

Chew had been senior director of investigations and litigation at Fortinet in Sunnyvale since March 2021. He was Of Counsel at Fenwick & West LLP from 2016 to March 2021; vice president at Stroz Friedberg from 2015 to 2016 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California, from 2005 to 2015. Chew was senior litigation associate at Jones Day Reavis & Pogue from 2004 to 2005 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, from 2002 to 2004. He was an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati from 1999 to 2001 and 1996 to 1998, at Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass from 1998 to 1999, and at LeBoeuf Lamb Greene & MacRae LLP from 1995 to 1996.

He earned a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his undergraduate degree from Harvard University.