News

Teacher housing project wins final OK from Santa Clara County supervisors

Palo Alto complex to provide residences for teachers, faculty from 12 districts on Midpeninsula

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 12, 2022, 9:29 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Santa Clara County's proposal for 231 Grant Ave. calls for 110 apartments for teachers and other employees of area school districts. Rendering by Van Meter Williams Pollack LLC.

A 110-unit teacher housing project is on its way to Grant Avenue in Palo Alto after the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it on Tuesday.

Supervisor Joe Simitian initially proposed the project in 2018 in an effort to provide school teachers and staff with housing in the communities they work in.

The project will provide affordable housing for teachers and faculty in 12 school districts in Santa Clara County and southern San Mateo County. Construction begins in fall 2022, with an estimated completion in fall 2024.

Simitian said as a former school board member and the son of a school teacher, he knows this project could greatly impact the lives of teachers for the better while benefitting schools and students.

"No one wins when local teachers have to commute from miles and miles away. It's just that much harder to attract and retain the best teachers available," Simitian said in a statement. "Time in the car is time not spent with students or preparing lesson plans. And our teachers become more and more remote from the communities where they teach. By having teachers work and live nearby, we're strengthening their role in the community."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The project already has a reserved $3 million from the Palo Alto City Council and $25 million in grant funding from Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

More information on the 231 Grant Educator Workforce Housing project can be found at sccgov.org/231grant.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Teacher housing project wins final OK from Santa Clara County supervisors

Palo Alto complex to provide residences for teachers, faculty from 12 districts on Midpeninsula

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 12, 2022, 9:29 am

A 110-unit teacher housing project is on its way to Grant Avenue in Palo Alto after the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it on Tuesday.

Supervisor Joe Simitian initially proposed the project in 2018 in an effort to provide school teachers and staff with housing in the communities they work in.

The project will provide affordable housing for teachers and faculty in 12 school districts in Santa Clara County and southern San Mateo County. Construction begins in fall 2022, with an estimated completion in fall 2024.

Simitian said as a former school board member and the son of a school teacher, he knows this project could greatly impact the lives of teachers for the better while benefitting schools and students.

"No one wins when local teachers have to commute from miles and miles away. It's just that much harder to attract and retain the best teachers available," Simitian said in a statement. "Time in the car is time not spent with students or preparing lesson plans. And our teachers become more and more remote from the communities where they teach. By having teachers work and live nearby, we're strengthening their role in the community."

The project already has a reserved $3 million from the Palo Alto City Council and $25 million in grant funding from Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

More information on the 231 Grant Educator Workforce Housing project can be found at sccgov.org/231grant.

Comments

Monroe
Registered user
Monroe Park
4 hours ago
Monroe, Monroe Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

HURRAH!
So glad to see the Board moving this project ahead!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.