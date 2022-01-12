Resident defends himself against alleged burglar with large shears

Palo Alto police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home late Sunday night and attacked a man using large hedge shears, the department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to an 11:45 p.m. report of a burglary in process in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue, just off Oregon Expressway. They found the alleged burglar walking nearby and apprehended him at 11:50 p.m., according to a press release.

Police arrested the man, a 26-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, on suspicion of residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of narcotics.

The residents of the burglarized home received an alert from their motion sensor camera at their front door, according to police.

The suspected burglar used garden shears to break the glass in the front door and enter the home, occupied by a couple and their two children, according to police.