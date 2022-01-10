News

'Stunned by this generosity': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund

Palo Alto Weekly and Almanac charitable-giving campaigns benefit from the largest-ever donation in their history

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto Community Child Care Director Melissa Momand plays with students at the Downtown Children's Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 19, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

A Silicon Valley philanthropist has made the largest-ever donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and the Almanac Holiday Fund: $350,000, shared by the two charitable programs.

Working through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the philanthropist asked to remain anonymous while giving $250,000 to the Weekly's and $100,000 to the Almanac's funds.

Both annual campaigns raise money to support the vital work of local nonprofit organizations that serve kids, families and individuals in need.

"We're stunned by this generosity," Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson said. "We would like to thank this individual or family for showing such care and compassion during these very difficult pandemic times. The enormity of these gifts will enable the Holiday Fund to provide tangible help to many more nonprofits and significantly improve the lives of even more of our neighbors."

This year, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund sought to raise $500,000.

"It's safe to say that, with this donation, that goal has been blown out of the water," Johnson said. "We couldn't be more appreciative."

Every year, hundreds of local residents contribute to the Holiday Fund. Since the Weekly and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all of the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed without any overhead or expenses deducted.

Last year's Holiday Fund campaign raised and granted a record $680,000 to 74 nonprofits, bringing the total distributed over the fund's 28-year history to more than $8 million.

In addition to individual gifts, the Holiday Fund program has enjoyed ongoing support from the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the Peery and Arrillaga foundations and several other family foundations. Proceeds from the annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run, which is held in the fall and has become one of Palo Alto's largest community events, benefit the Holiday Fund.

To make a contribution or see a list of the nonprofits supported by the Holiday Fund, go online to PaloAltoOnline.com/holiday_fund.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.