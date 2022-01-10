Palo Alto Unified looks to parent volunteers to shore up staffing during omicron wave

Parents also could end up helping out in classrooms. Though a certificated teacher is required to oversee students, classes at the middle and high school level could hypothetically get combined, so that one teacher supervises a larger group, with support from parent volunteers, Austin said. He stressed that would only be done if necessary and that the secondary schools have large spaces with high ceilings that could accommodate bigger groups of students.

The district has launched a webpage where parents can learn about the campaign and fill out a form to participate. Available roles include helping out in school offices, supervising students during lunch and recess, aiding with school meal distribution and assisting at COVID-19 testing clinics.

"This number, it just really speaks to who our parents are and what they see in our schools," Austin said in an interview.

The school district launched the " 1 Palo Alto " campaign on Sunday night, Jan. 9, and by mid-day on Monday, more than 500 parents had already signed up, Superintendent Don Austin said.

Rising staff absences as the COVID-19 omicron variant surges have led the Palo Alto Unified School District to ask parents to step up and volunteer on campuses in an effort to keep schools open.

"We need help in areas many people don't even know exist," Austin said in a video message to parents. "It won't be glamorous — many of the essential jobs that occur every day to support your kids aren't glamorous."

Ultimately though, many of the roles that parents are likely to be asked to fill are in support positions, such as wiping down desks and other surfaces at the end of the day.

On Monday, Jan. 10, there were 19 unfilled substitute teaching spots in Palo Alto, which Austin said the district was ultimately able to fill. If those numbers go up, the district could combine classes and turn to parent volunteers to provide added support.

When there aren't enough traditional substitute teachers to fill all the spots on a given day, the district has been able to get by thus far with a combination of teachers filling in during their preparation periods and administrators and other staff who have a teaching credential covering classes.

The district is averaging around 70 teacher absences per day, compared to a normal daily rate of around 50, Austin said. The challenges have been compounded by difficulties in recruiting substitute teachers , which have hit districts nationwide.

"I want to be clear: Unless we're compelled by an outside agency with authority, PAUSD will remain open," Austin told parents in the video. "We will not close."

With cases skyrocketing and school districts throughout the country closing, some have feared that local schools may shutter. Austin had previously warned that classrooms could be forced online due to staffing shortages . That's no longer on the table, Austin said.

Palo Alto Unified has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases, similar to those experienced by many school districts. In a Friday, Jan. 7, email to families, the district reported 382 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, 144 of which had been on campuses. In the fall semester, before the omicron variant hit, the district was reporting weekly case counts in the single digits.

"With every volunteer, it's just adding confidence to our ability to stay open," Austin said. "If we don't need to use everybody through this surge, that's fine, but we're not going to be the district that's not prepared."

All volunteers need to be vaccinated and high school students can earn service hours by volunteering in roles that are appropriate and don't conflict with their class schedule, according to the district's website.

In a Jan. 9 email to school officials that Austin shared with the Weekly, county Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan made clear that districts "do not have the explicit legal authority to shift to virtual learning." If schools can't operate because of staffing shortages, they can seek a waiver from the state, but have to offer independent study and demonstrate they've exhausted all other options, Dewan said. If a district does close, it could use built-in smoke or snow days, while maintaining the required 180-day school year.

"As of June 30, 2021, school districts may no longer offer remote or virtual learning in lieu of in-person instruction. Students learn best when they are amongst their peers and have access to school resources," the Santa Clara County Office of Education and Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a joint Jan. 7 press release .

In an interview, Austin said that recent guidance from the state and Santa Clara County has made clear that moving classes online isn't currently permitted because the state law that allowed for virtual learning has expired.

Palo Alto Unified looks to parent volunteers to shore up staffing during omicron wave

Over 500 parents sign up in less than a day