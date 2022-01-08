Around Town: Tom DuBois applauded for work as Palo Alto's mayor in 2021

DuBois concluded his term by thanking his family, his friends, his council colleagues and city staff for all the support he had received over the past year. "It's really been an honor to serve as mayor this last year. It really is an enormous privilege to serve this community," DuBois said. "It's an amazing, highly educated, very involved community. That doesn't make it easy, but it certainly keeps it interesting."

But in a nod to the craziness of 2021, it also calls out DuBois for being the first mayor in the city's 127-year history to give the State of the City address virtually and to be "the first to do so while wearing shorts."

The resolution acknowledges the many projects that DuBois has championed for years and that took major steps toward becoming reality in 2021, including the restoration of the Roth Building, construction of the new public safety building , approval of an 88-apartment "transitional housing" project near the Baylands and the creation of a new "sibling city" program to foster dialogue between red and blue states.

Liz Kniss, a former three-time mayor, also said she supports selecting mayors and vice mayors on a rotating basis. "It's been mentioned many times in the past. Maybe it's the year it will actually happen."

After the vote, Cormack suggested that the city follow the example of neighboring cities like Mountain View and Menlo Park, where mayor and vice mayor get selected based on seniority rather than politics. "Our neighbors seem to manage this with a lot less drama, and it's more straightforward," she said. Cormack said she hopes the council will reconsider its process for electing mayor and vice mayor during its annual retreat.

And on Jan. 3 , her colleagues voted to make Burt mayor despite Cormack's argument that the position should go to Lydia Kou, in recognition of both Kou's many years of community service and of the city's growing Asian American population.

Despite garnering the most votes in the 2018 council race , Cormack has been passed over for the vice mayor and mayor positions since that election. At the start of 2020 , when she and Tom DuBois each received three votes for vice mayor (Greg Tanaka voted for no one, creating the deadlock), she stepped aside to allow DuBois to take the position, which typically serves as a stepping stone to becoming mayor the following year. The 2020 election further cemented a majority for the council's slow-growth "residentialist" camp. Now in the political minority, Cormack watched the council choose Pat Burt over her to serve as vice mayor in 2021 .

POPULARITY CONTEST ... Palo Alto's first City Council meeting of the year is typically a festive and ceremonial affair, a time for council members to choose their new mayor and vice mayor, thank the outgoing mayor and treat themselves to treats in the City Hall lobby. But for council member Alison Cormack, this year's gathering was a perennial disappointment.

Around Town: Tom DuBois applauded for work as Palo Alto's mayor in 2021

Also, Alison Cormack once again passed over for mayor, vice mayor positions