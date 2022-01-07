Where to get a COVID-19 test in Palo Alto

Here are a list of places to get a COVID-19 test in Palo Alto. The locations offer tests during weekdays and most recommend making an appointment.
Where: 3700 Middlefield Road, in the parking lot
When: Every Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
How: Appointments recommended; walk-ups taken if there's room
Type: PCR
Website: book.curative.com/sites/17447 (can be booked up to four days in advance)
Where: 1313 Newell Road, in the auditorium
When: Fridays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
How: By appointment only
Type: PCR
Website: scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/ (can be booked seven days in advance)
Where: 250 Hamilton Ave., on the Ramona Street side
When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
How: Appointments recommended; walk-ups taken if there's room
Type: PCR
Website: book.curative.com/sites/26815 (can be booked up to four days in advance)
Source: city of Palo Alto
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.