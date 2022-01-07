News

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Palo Alto

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 7, 2022, 11:51 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Maddie Ta, 17, receives a nasal swab test from a nurse at the COVID-19 testing site at the lobby of Palo Alto City Hall on June 16, 2020. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Here are a list of places to get a COVID-19 test in Palo Alto. The locations offer tests during weekdays and most recommend making an appointment.

Mitchell Park Library

Where: 3700 Middlefield Road, in the parking lot

When: Every Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

How: Appointments recommended; walk-ups taken if there's room

Type: PCR

Website: book.curative.com/sites/17447 (can be booked up to four days in advance)

Palo Alto Art Center

Where: 1313 Newell Road, in the auditorium

When: Fridays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

How: By appointment only

Type: PCR

Website: scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/ (can be booked seven days in advance)

Palo Alto City Hall

Where: 250 Hamilton Ave., on the Ramona Street side

When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

How: Appointments recommended; walk-ups taken if there's room

Type: PCR

Website: book.curative.com/sites/26815 (can be booked up to four days in advance)

Source: city of Palo Alto

