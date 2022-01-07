Hundreds of COVID-19 cases appear in Palo Alto schools as omicron surges

Classes have been back in session for less than a week after winter break and local schools are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases among students and staff, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads locally.
Some districts, including Palo Alto Unified, have abandoned sending out close contact notifications, saying it's logistically impossible with cases at record highs. They are instead warning families that all students should assume they have been exposed to the virus and get tested weekly.
"You would, as a parent, have the very real potential of receiving a contact letter every single day from us (for) however long this surge lasts," Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin said. "That's not going to add any value for anybody."
Palo Alto Unified plans to publish updated case numbers later today, Jan. 7, but Austin said Thursday evening that he expects over 200 cases, possibly more. By Friday morning, Austin revised his estimate to roughly 300 cases. Those only count students and staff who came to campus. In the fall, the district saw weekly case counts in the single digits among its 10,500 students.
Other local schools have similarly seen big increases in COVID-19 cases this week. The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District has seen 45 students and 13 teachers or other adults come onto campus this week and subsequently test positive for COVID-19, as of Friday morning. The district has roughly 4,500 students.
There also is a group who contracted the coronavirus over winter break, but found out in time to avoid coming to school. In total, the district counted 156 students and 26 adults with positive tests, Associate Superintendent Leyla Benson said on Thursday. She cautioned that the true numbers are likely higher, because people are only required to report a positive test result if they have been on campus.
"It is absolutely the highest (number of cases) we've seen by a long shot," Benson said. "When we were having a few cases a week, it was a much different landscape. This variant is much more contagious."
In the fall semester, the district had no more than six students report positive tests in a single seven-day period.
The smaller Los Altos School District, which serves roughly 3,300 elementary and middle school students, also has seen cases increase. This week, 26 students and four staff members have tested positive. That may include some who never came to campus, Superintendent Jeff Baier said. Over the two weeks of winter break, 83 students and 26 staff tested positive.
Over in the K-8 Mountain View Whisman School District, which has 4,500 students, 33 staff and 23 students are listed as having tested positive in the past seven days, as of Friday morning.
The spikes in COVID-19 cases at local schools follow a broader omicron-fueled surge in the pandemic both locally and nationally. Santa Clara County is seeing its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases to date, with a seven-day rolling average of 1,918 cases as of Thursday.
With cases at record highs, districts are grappling with how to safely keep students learning in person, even as more of their classmates and teachers test positive. After experiencing over a year of remote learning, education officials have stressed that they want students on campus, if at all possible.
"We had heard very clearly from the community the importance of in-school instruction and the effectiveness of in-school instruction," Benson said. "We know that this is the model that is best for student learning."
At the same time, local school administrators acknowledge that it is possible some classes will have to move online, at least temporarily. The biggest concern, officials say, is being able to maintain adequate staffing levels to keep classrooms open. Schools, like many industries, have been facing staffing shortages. Substitute teachers have been particularly hard to find.
Thus far, Palo Alto Unified, MVLA, Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos have all avoided having to move any classes online.
"It's manageable right now and as long as that remains true, we're open," Austin said, adding that he thought they would have had to close classrooms by now.
Baier called staffing the "linchpin" that is making in-person school possible, but said his district is currently in a reasonably good place.
"We are certainly stretched thin, but we've been able to make it work thus far," Baier said.
Beyond staffing, there's also the possibility that a classroom, or theoretically an entire school, could close if COVID-19 case numbers get too high. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, the state has not currently released specific metrics for when a school would have to close, instead saying that the process should be "guided by local epidemiology, with particular attention paid to concern for in-school transmission."
At the same time that staffing has proved a challenge, some districts are also moving to shorten the quarantine guidance for teachers and other staff who test positive, allowing them to return to the classroom more quickly. Rather than a mandatory 10-day quarantine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance that allows for a five-day quarantine, if the person doesn't have symptoms and tests negative on the fifth day.
That change is being adopted by some Santa Clara County districts, including Palo Alto Unified. MVLA and Los Altos are both currently making the transition, while Mountain View Whisman spokesperson Shelly Hausman said Thursday that the district is still using the same quarantine rules it did in the fall.
Although MVLA plans to move to adopt the new quarantine rules, Benson noted that they are more complicated, because they require a negative test on the fifth day, while the prior guidelines called for a flat 10-day quarantine, with no need to test again before returning.
The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health did not respond to specific questions from this news organization about its current quarantine guidelines and metrics for school closure, instead referring to state regulations.
At the middle and high school levels, where students rotate between classes throughout the day, a single case can lead to over 100 close contact notifications. That has led Palo Alto Unified and MVLA to suspend sending out individualized close contact letters.
"What we need to convey to our community is that currently there is a prevalence (of the virus) in our schools, which means that statistically it is very likely that your child has come into close contact with someone, so the safest approach is to continue testing," Benson said.
Both districts are urging families to get regularly tested, with on campus testing options available. The Palo Alto district has also been offering community members the option to take tests at its Cubberley Community Center site, but plans to only serve staff and students starting Monday, due to high demand for tests, Austin said.
For those districts that are no longer sending out close contact notifications, ensuring students actually get tested is a potential hurdle. Individualized close contact letters laid out specific testing requirements that students had to meet to remain on campus.
The Los Altos School District is currently continuing with its contact tracing efforts, but Baier said district officials are looking for ways to streamline the process as more people are testing positive.
"With more cases, getting the letters out for the variety of scenarios in a timely fashion is just really difficult," Baier said.
Mountain View Whisman is also continuing to contact trace and send out close contact notifications, Hausman said.
Comments
Barron Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
It's interesting that PAUSD hasn't yet got the "memo":
Omicron produces an estimated 70 times the number of virus particles in the upper respiratory track as delta. It is far, far more infectious. So you're all going to get it, whether you come to school or stay home, whether you wear masks or don't, whether or not you are vaccinated or boosted.
And you are going to get it very soon, almost certainly within the next 2 months.
You may be asymptomatic. The symptoms of omicron are different from previous variants, and they are essentially the same as for a cold: headache, runny nose, cough. Omicron is mild, and kids and vaccinated adults have nothing to fear anyway.
So don't close down the schools. There will be lots of absences in the next two months, and then it will be over.
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
My friend and his wife had COVID over the holidays. They both had booster shots and only had mild symptoms. But they had to call 911 twice to rush their 18 months boy to the ER because of high fever and seizure. One of the seizures lasted for 20min.
Crescent Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Thank you PAUSD for keeping the schools open. Thank you teachers and administrators for your efforts. As a parent I greatly appreciate your hard work.
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
It matters a lot whether "we all get it" in the space of 3 weeks or 3 months.
Article: "Hospitals Are in Serious Trouble" Web Link
Fairmeadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Get your boosters folks; they're authorized for anybody age 12+ who has been at least 5 months since their last dose, and highly effective at keeping you out of the hospital. If you're able to drive to the south part of the county, you can get a booster today. Web Link
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
As a Palo Alto parent, I am profoundly grateful to all teachers and school staff (and to all other essential workers as well) for their unbelievable commitment to this community. They are going to work knowing that it's very likely they will get sick - and they're doing it anyway. Sure, Omicron is relatively mild - for most. But not for all. Huge thanks (and hazard pay) are in order.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
@Barron Parker Too -- it won't be over for those that experience Long COVID-19. There are many outcomes between death and full recovery, including permanent organ damage.
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
As many experts have pointed out, it's time to start focusing on COVID hospitalizations and deaths, not mere infections. And in our case, that means looking at the SCC Dashboard. Which shows zero deaths for the last couple of days. Yes there's a lag, but we're well into the current "wave." I know many got used to automatically going into "freaking out" mode when infections spike. But not all infections lead to illness, and fewer still lead to serious illness or death. This virus will be around for hundreds of years to come. Time to get used to it.
Barron Park
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Please understand that what PAUSD will report is going to be very underreported. I know of several cases in PAUSD kids that tested positive in the 1-2 days before school started/end of the winter break so they never went to school. Case rates in PAUSD families are even higher than what PAUSD will report, as none of those cases will show up in the PAUSD data as they were never on campus. But these kids have siblings in school and your kid plays with them at the park, on sports teams, is with them in art classes, encounters them at the store, the library, etc. Covid is rampant in the community right now! EVERYONE I know that has it right now is FULLY VACCINATED and BOOSTERED if they were eligible. Stay safe everyone!